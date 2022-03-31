Now even Democrats urge Biden not to drop Title 42: Senators warn there isn't a proper plan in place for 'mass migrant event' on May 23 and the White House should instead focus on 'strengthening' security

Now Democrats are coming out against President Joe Biden ending Title 42, breaking with the party by claiming the administration doesn't have any alternatives in place to quell the impending mass migration influx.

New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassen tweeted Wednesday: 'I am concerned that there is not a sufficient plan in place to address the steep increase in border crossings that could result from this reported decision.'

'This preemptive repeal threatens border security at a time when the administration should be focused on strengthening it,' she added.

The tweet followed reports that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will end the pandemic-era Title 42 policy on May 23 of this year – giving immigration agencies less than two months to prepare for a possible tripling of migration at the southern border.

Title 42 was enacted under former President Donald Trump and allows for the instant expulsion of migrants and the ability to withhold hearing their asylum claims in the midst of the public health emergency.

Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas warned Wednesday of a human 'tsunami' at the border with the end of Title 42.

Moderate Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema said Wednesday that she and fellow Arizona Senator Mark Kelly spoke with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) about not ending Title 42 until there are other safeguards in place at the border.

'We spoke with the @DHSgov Secretary about the administration's Title 42 contingency plans following our letter to the President urging him not to end Title 42 without a comprehensive plan to support border communities,' Sinema tweeted Wednesday of her and Kelly's meeting.

She said in a statement following the meeting of her border state constituents and illegal border crossers: 'Ending Title 42 without a comprehensive plan in place puts at risk the health and safety of migrants and Arizona communities.'

Sinema is chairwoman of the Senate Subcommittee on Border Management.

'There is still not an adequate plan or sufficient coordination to end Title 42 without further straining our law enforcement, border communities, and nonprofits providing humanitarian assistance to migrants,' junior Arizona Senator Kelly said in a statement on the meeting with DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to discuss the Administration's Title 42 contingency plan.

'We'll continue to push the Biden administration for the resources and support Arizona needs amid this crisis at our southern border,' Kelly added.

Since Biden took office in January 2021, CBP has encountered more than 2.2 million migrants and the border – and that number could as much as triple with the end of Title 42

Even Democrats are opposing the end of Title 42 as reports emerged Wednesday that the pandemic-era migration restrictions will be lifted by May 23. Pictured: Central American migrants meet at a temporary camp in Tapachula, Chiapas, Mexico on Wednesday March 30

New Hampshire Democratic Senator Maggie Hassen broke from her party when claiming Title 42 shouldn't end until there is a 'sufficient plan in place to address the steep increase in border crossings'

Arizona Democratic Senators Kyrsten Sinema (left) and Mark Kelly (right) also met with DHS Secretary Alejandro Maymaorkas 'about the administration's Title 42 contingency plans following our letter to the President urging him not to end Title 42 without a comprehensive plan to support border communities'

Sinema and Kelly sent a letter to President Biden last week urging him 'not to end Title 42 without a firm, workable plan.'

Senator Joe Manchin – who completes the moderate Democratic trifecta with Kelly and Sinema – also told reporters on Thursday that the administration should drop plans to scrap the Trump-era policy.

Reports emerged Wednesday that the Biden administration plans to finally end Title 42 in late May after months of pressure from immigration advocacy groups to end what they claim is an inhumane policy.

The White House admitted there will be an 'influx' of border crossers after officials told Reuters the Trump-era COVID restrictions were coming to an end in seven weeks to allow law enforcement and immigration agencies to prepare.

Republicans are also obviously not pleased with the move, claiming that it will only exacerbate the crisis at the southern border and are aiming to make the issue a 2022 midterm election attack line.

'If Title 42 expires, as the border patrol has told me, they expect a tsunami of humanity to come across border and the border patrol has said they will lose control entirely,' Senator Cornyn said at a news conference on Capitol Hill Wednesday.

Oklahoma Republican Senator James Lankford said: 'This DHS in the Biden administration, its own numbers estimate, a million people will illegally cross the border within six weeks at the moment that they drop Title 42. They're aware of what they're about to release. They've had a year to be able to plan for it and they've chosen not to.'

These are just two of numerous Senate Republicans forecasting dire warnings.

But even Democrats are now claiming that they want more security at the southern border now that Title 42 will no longer be a safeguard option – especially as reports emerged that at least 170,000 migrants could immediately head towards the U.S. from Mexico to claim asylum once the policy is lifted.

Biden continued Title 42 from Trump's presidency and defended the policy in court to help quell migration. The order was initially put in place in March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic as the spread of coronavirus ran rampant at crowded border facilities.

These facilities became even more crowded when Biden took office and migrant encounters doubled and even tripled in some months from when Trump was in office.

Since Title 42 was put in place, more than a million migrants apprehended at the border have been rapidly expelled to Mexico or other countries, often within hours of being caught.

The sweeping, pandemic-related expulsion policy has effectively closed down the U.S. asylum system at the border with Mexico as officials don't have to hear asylum claims under Title 42. This has led Democrats, medical experts, immigration advocates and the United Nations to urge the U.S. to end the coronavirus-era rule.

Republicans argue ending Title 42 will encourage more migrants to enter the U.S. illegally – especially after reports warn of a massive influx of migration once the policy is dropped.

'We have every expectation that when the CDC ultimately decides it's appropriate to lift Title 42, there will be an influx of people to the border,' White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield said during her briefing Wednesday.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) were warned to prepare for illegal border crossings, which are already at record-high levels, to triple.

Reports revealed Wednesday that President Joe Biden is ending Title 42 on May 23, which could lead to immediate influx of thousands of asylum-seekers. Pictured: Biden receives a fourth dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday

Reports claim that at least 170,000 migrants could flood the border once the pandemic-era policy ends

An ICE officer who received an alert told The Washington Times that agency employees usually handling enforcement within the country could be deployed to the southern border to help with Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

'We are on a massive crash trajectory for the system,' the officer said.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials confirmed Tuesday that they are prepared for migrant flows to reach a 'very high' contingency of 18,000 people per day. This would equate to more than 500,000 each month.

Current plans also account for a 12,000-per-day rate, and for the current elevated rate of about 6,000 to 7,000 each day.

At least 170,000 migrants, according to reports, are waiting on the Mexico side of the border to immediately travel to the U.S. and seek asylum once they can no longer be turned away for pandemic reasons.

Every 60 days, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reassess Title 42 and whether it should continue.

Texas GOP Senator Ted Cruz said in a video posted Wednesday that Democrats are 'turning a blind eye' to the southern border crisis.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) released the first in a four-part miniseries Wednesday focused on the continued crisis at the U.S. southern border featuring interviews with Cruz, Congressman Tony Gonzales representing Texas' 23rd district and former Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Ron Vitiello.

Asylum-seeking migrants run to cross the Rio Bravo river to turn themselves in to Border PAtrol agents and request asylum in El Paso, Texas on Wednesday, March 30, 2022

'We are seeing a human rights catastrophe, we are seeing a public health catastrophe, we are seeing a crime and national security catastrophe,' Cruz said in the three-and-a-half-minute video titled Unchecked: 2 Million.

He added in another part of the video: 'I've asked the Senate Democrats, come to Texas and see the border, not one of them is willing to do it.'

'They're literally turning a blind eye, and they're counting on the corporate media to cover it up.'

Gonzalez added that the crisis is not just bad for the U.S. and its citizens, but bad for migrants making the harrowing journey to the border.

'These are people. These are real people there, right? So the migrants that are jumping off of trains and getting hurt – in some cases losing arms and limbs, that's part of the two million,' the Texas representative said in the first part of the series.

An asylum-seeker from Ukraine hands passports to a CBP officer on March 22 in Tijuana, Mexico before being admitted with others to cross the San Ysidro Port of Entry into the U.S.

'Every part of America has been impacted. You've got migrants going to every corner of the country,' he added.

Last Monday White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Biden would consider ending the policy as early as next April.

She admitted at the time, however, that once the pandemic-era provision ends it could mean a large influx of illegal border crossings.

'There are timelines, including, I think, upcoming in April, on when it continues to be reconsidered and those discussions have been among the health experts, from the CDC and other medical experts within the administration,' she said during her daily briefing on March 21.

'And you always have to prepare because if they make that decision there would be an implementation that would be in part led by the Department of Homeland Security and others that you have to plan for,' she added.