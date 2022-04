For the fourth year, your Manchester Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) All-American Post 10904 is privileged to host a special Vietnam-Era Veterans Honors Dinner in Manchester. The event will be Thursday, March 31st, at 6 PM. The event will be held at the Coffee County Veterans Building, 130 Shelton Road in Manchester. It is open to all Vietnam-era veterans and their families; and will feature a special, complimentary meal provided by Humana. Our guest speaker will be Al Lipphardt, VFW’s National Junior Vice Commander.

MANCHESTER, TN ・ 8 DAYS AGO