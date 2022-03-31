ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honda, Acura to sell certified 10-year-old used cars

By Gary Gastelu
FOXBusiness
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHonda has found a way to address record-high new and used car prices. By selling very old cars. Honda and its luxury brand Acura are launching new certified pre-owned programs that cover vehicles up to 10 years old. HondaTrue Used and Acura Precision Used promise that the vehicles...

Forgotten Concept
3d ago

Which is exactly why every automaker in the world is going electric. They can not stay in business selling you a car every 10 to 20 years.The U.S. asked for lower emissions, which they did and still gave us 700 hp that you can smog in Cali. No one mandated electric, they did this on their own. This is not about politics or global warming or the enviorment, look up lithium mining if you think that. This is about what it always is ,money, and the fact that the internal combustion engine is too good, we will soon be driving disposable cars, alot like Bic did for the cigarette lighter.

Howl at the moon.
3d ago

reasonable, i use a 2000 Acura TL as my daily driver, i maintain it well and it is dependable, 242000 miles on it.

