ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

I haven’t spoken to Raphinha about Barcelona, says Leeds boss Jesse Marsch

By Mark Walker
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p7rec_0evMtvPK00

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch says he is determined to get the best out of Raphinha while he remains at the club.

Brazil winger Raphinha, who signed a four-year deal when he joined Leeds from Rennes in October 2020, has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona in the summer.

Leeds have been in talks with his agent, former Barcelona midfielder Deco , regarding a new contract, but Marsch said he had not discussed his future with the player beyond the current season.

Marsch said: “He is a massive talent and my challenge, despite all of the talk outside, is to have the relationship where we can focus on his development in helping the team while he is here.

“I haven’t had a word with him about Deco or Barcelona. It (Barca’s interest) should be out there because he is fantastic.

“I just want him to become the player I know he can be. Everyone here wants to enjoy the football he can play and of course we want him to stay as long as possible. He’s a fantastic player and very good person.”

Raphinha missed Leeds’ win at Wolves before the international break after testing positive for Covid but is back in contention for Saturday’s home Premier League game against Southampton.

Marsch confirmed both Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper were in contention to start but said neither was “90 minutes fit”.

“I don’t think we can start both of them because it becomes two subs we may have to make,” Marsch said.

“I’ve spoken to both of them and they are both feeling good. They’re looking even better. I’m excited to have them in the group now and believe they can have an impact.”

Leeds survival bid was dealt a blow earlier in the week when it was confirmed Patrick Bamford faced a further six weeks on the sidelines due to a foot injury.

But Marsch is hopeful last season’s leading goal-scorer will be fit before the end of the current campaign.

Bamford, who has missed large chunks of the season following a succession of different injuries, had been playing through the problem before rupturing his plantar fascia at Wolves.

Marsch added: “Six weeks means he can make the last two matches. We have to wait and see, but he is walking better and pain free, which he wasn’t for the last four months. We’re optimistic and hopeful.”

Bamford teary response to pulling up at Molineux was captured by the television cameras.

The England striker told Sky Sports: “It’s been a bit of a shoddy year for me, obviously had a few injuries, so the fact that I’d tried so hard to get back and done all I could and then for it to go again, and this time fully go…

“I was all right coming off and then it wasn’t until I sat down on the bench that it kind of hit me a little bit, but Coops and Kalv (Cooper and Phillips) were great.

“Ironically, both Coops and Kalvin know what it’s like, especially these last few months.

“Coops obviously is a great captain and did what a captain should do and then Kalv, being one of my good mates, it was just nice to know they were there for me.”

Goalkeeper Illan Meslier, Mateusz Klich and Diego Llorente, who were all forced off due to injury at Wolves, are expected to feature against Southampton.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphinha
Person
Patrick Bamford
Person
Kalvin Phillips
Person
Diego Llorente
Person
Liam Cooper
Person
Mateusz Klich
Person
Jesse Marsch
SkySports

Barcelona 5-2 Real Madrid: Nou Camp breaks women's football attendance record

Barcelona broke the women's attendance record as 91,553 fans watched them come from behind to beat bitter rivals Real Madrid 5-2 at Camp Nou on Wednesday and reach the Champions League semi-finals with an 8-3 aggregate win. Leading 3-1 from the first leg and roared on by a partisan Nou...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Covid
The Guardian

England warned to ‘expect the unexpected’ from Italy in Six Nations

There are three distinct tiers within women’s rugby at the elite level. The largest cluster consists of teams composed of amateurs and semi-professionals battling for survival and recognition. There is a much smaller pool that includes New Zealand, France and, most recently, Wales, who have a smattering of full-time rugby players in their ranks with many relying on short-term retainers.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Man City are set to beat Barcelona and Arsenal to the £800,000 signing of Ghanaian starlet Henry Oware... with the defender to be sent straight out on loan to sister club Troyes in Ligue 1

Man City are set to win the race to sign teenage defender Henry Oware from Ghanaian top-flight side West Africa Football Academy. The Etihad club are expected to beat Barcelona, Arsenal, Salzburg and Lille to the 18-year-old, with Oware now only waiting on international clearance before completing his move. The City Football Group will pay €1million (£840,000).
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Barcelona, Real Madrid deliver Champions League show on a magical night at Camp Nou

BARCELONA, Spain -- This time, the Queen bowed before them. An image of Barcelona's Alexia Putellas stands 50 feet tall on the outside of Camp Nou; now the actual thing stood even taller right there, before them, on the inside of Camp Nou. Ballon d'Or winner, the world's best player and the captain of the world's best club, one she supported when she was a little girl, had just scored against Real Madrid in a Champions League quarterfinal. That got a cheer as loud as anything heard here all year, this grand old place sounding like it might fall down.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Soccer
FC Barcelona
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo ruled out of Manchester United vs Leicester due to illness

Cristiano Ronaldo has been ruled out of Manchester United’s match against Leicester City due to illness.The Portuguese superstar displayed some of his best form since returning to Old Trafford with a hat-trick against Tottenham in his last match, but is unavailable this evening.The 36-year-old’s absence will be a huge blow to Ralf Rangnick as the Red Devils look to keep pace with Arsenal in the hunt for a top four finish. The United boss said: “Unfortunately he had some flu-like symptoms before training yesterday, he should and would have played, but he didn't feel well and couldn't train.“The doctor checked...
SOCCER
BBC

Sydney Super Cup: Rangers pull out of Celtic friendly in Australia

Rangers have withdrawn from the Sydney Super Cup, where they were due to play against Celtic on 20 November. The Glasgow rivals had signed up for the friendly tournament in Australia for a first meeting outside of Scotland. Rangers were also scheduled to take on Western Sydney Wanderers, with Celtic...
SOCCER
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool are not feeling any title race pressure

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists they are not feeling any pressure in their title tussle with Manchester City as it was a race they were not even in three months ago.A 2-0 win over Watford at Anfield in the lunchtime kick-off ensured next weekend’s trip to the Etihad Stadium remains a hugely significant one in the context of deciding who will be Premier League champions.Diogo Jota’s 20th of the season via a first-half header and a late Fabinho penalty sealed a 10th successive Premier League victory, the Reds becoming the only club after City to achieve the feat five times.“I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Emma Hayes backs Chelsea to handle the pressure of holding off WSL chasing pack

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes is backing her players to deal with the pressure of holding off the chasing pack as they close in on a third successive Women’s Super League title.The Blues, who have won the league in five of the last seven seasons, entertain Reading on Sunday evening and currently sit a point clear of Arsenal at the top of the table with both sides having five games to play.They have bounced back from the disappointment of League Cup final defeat with five successive wins in all competitions, the most recent of them last Sunday’s 9-0 demolition of Leicester.💠...
SPORTS
The Independent

Is Manchester United vs Leicester on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Manchester United cannot afford anything less than a win when they face Leicester City at Old Trafford in the Premier League this afternoon. Ralf Rangnick’s side are currently four points adrift of fourth-place Arsenal and are still a point behind Tottenham, despite an impressive 3-2 victory over Antonio Conte’s side prior to the international break. Any good feeling conjured by that performance, though, was quickly extinguished after United were dumped out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid. United will hope that the Foxes will be somewhat distracted by their upcoming Europa Conference League quarter-final tie against PSV next week,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

579K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy