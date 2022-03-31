ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ted Hankey: Former darts world champion charged with sexual assault

By Lawrence Ostlere
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WnNxx_0evMtuWb00

The former darts world champion Ted Hankey has been charged with sexual assault, Cheshire Police have said.

Hankey, 54, is accused of assaulting a woman in Septemer 2021, and will appear at Warrington Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 6 April.

A police spokesman said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Cheshire Constabulary to charge Edward Hankey with the sexual assault of a woman.

“The CPS made the decision to charge the 54-year-old after reviewing a file of evidence from Cheshire Constabulary.”

Hankey, nicknamed The Count, twice won the World Professional Darts championship, first in 2000 and again in 2009.

