Ted Hankey: Former darts world champion charged with sexual assault

The former darts world champion Ted Hankey has been charged with sexual assault, Cheshire Police have said.

Hankey, 54, is accused of assaulting a woman in Septemer 2021, and will appear at Warrington Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 6 April.

A police spokesman said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Cheshire Constabulary to charge Edward Hankey with the sexual assault of a woman.

“The CPS made the decision to charge the 54-year-old after reviewing a file of evidence from Cheshire Constabulary.”

Hankey, nicknamed The Count, twice won the World Professional Darts championship, first in 2000 and again in 2009.