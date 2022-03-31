'If you whistle Messi, who are you going to applaud?': Ronaldinho hits out at PSG fans for booing the Argentine after their latest European failure... as he tells them to give his former team-mate more time to adapt

Paris Saint-Germain legend Ronaldinho has admitted he 'doesn't understand' why the club's fans have been booing Lionel Messi and insisted he 'just needs time' to adapt to the French giants.

Messi's first season in Ligue 1 since arriving from Barcelona last summer has been an underwhelming one. He has just seven goals and 11 assists in 27 appearances under Mauricio Pochettino.

Many thought Messi was the final piece of the jigsaw in PSG's quest to win the Champions League but, alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, they couldn't deliver and crashed out to Real Madrid in the last-16.

Messi has felt the brunt of the supporters' frustrations since that humiliating defeat at the Bernabeu and has been booed by PSG fans in recent weeks.

But Brazilian icon Ronaldinho, who made 77 appearances for the French giants in his career and played with Messi at Barcelona, has questioned why the fans are jeering Messi and urged them to give him more time to adapt.

'It's difficult for Messi because he arrived after many years playing a completely different kind of football at a club that has always played the same way,' he told Spanish newspaper AS.

'He just lacks adaptation, but the rest will come naturally. It's normal. He just needs time.

'I don't understand [the boos]. If you whistle Messi, there's nothing left! If you whistle the best in the world, who are you going to applaud? I don't get it.'

Neymar has also been subjected to taunting at Parc des Princes with fans still largely undecided over his standing at the club after another underwhelming campaign.

The Brazilian has won everything there is to win domestically in France but is still to light up the European stage with PSG. He signed a new long-term deal in 2021 but his place in the French capital also looks uncertain.

Ronaldinho, who won the 2002 World Cup with Brazil, insisted PSG fans are not just livid with Messi and Neymar, but the entire squad after another European nightmare.

He added: 'I think it's not a Messi problem or a Neymar problem. The fans were not happy about not being able to win the Champions League.

'The two biggest names at PSG are Neymar and Messi, so it's normal that they were a bit stronger against them. But I think the fans are unhappy with all the players, not just those two. But it is football and, in a while, normality will return.

'I hope that next season Neymar doesn't get injured and the rest is normal. Every year he wins something, in the national team or at PSG. Well, the Champions League not yet.

'But I hope that with Messi's adaptation the three of them [and Kylian Mbappe] can write a great story.'