Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Dixie, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Inland Dixie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Manatee; Coastal Sarasota; Inland Manatee; Inland Sarasota A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Manatee and northwestern Sarasota Counties through 245 PM EDT At 207 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Saint Armands Key, or near Sarasota, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sarasota, Bradenton, The Meadows, Lakewood Ranch, South Bradenton, Saint Armands Key, North Sarasota, South Sarasota, Kensington Park, Sarasota Bradenton Airport, West Samoset, Southgate, Sarasota Springs, Ridge Wood Heights, Ellenton, Bayshore Gardens, Whitney Beach, Samoset, Desoto Lakes and Fruitville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Comments / 0