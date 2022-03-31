ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Hands On With the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

By Tyler Hayes
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G phone comes to the U.S. with its new high-end camera, including shooting in 10-bit color and a few other small...

TechRadar

Samsung teases next Galaxy A Series phones - and your wallet is already smiling

The time has come for the often-talked about if not eagerly-anticipated update to Samsung's mid-range phones: the Galaxy A Series. On Sunday, the South Korean tech giant sent out invitations to an online-only product event and launch, set for Thursday, March 17, at 10 AM ET. If there was any lingering doubt that Samsung's next event would address its more affordable handset line, the invite, which features a grid of multi-colored and cheerful "A"s, removes that.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Samsung quietly unveils the Galaxy A73 5G, its first mid-range phone with a 108MP camera

In 2020, Samsung introduced the Galaxy S20 Ultra to the market, and its main selling point was an all-new 108MP rear sensor. The camera experience was a little rough around the edges, but it improved a bit in the Note20 Ultra and the S21 Ultra and even more in this year's S22 Ultra. Up to this point, those 108MP cameras had remained a selling point of the Ultra range, as other S devices didn't get them. But now Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy A73 5G, the phone that's breaking that trend for the first time.
CELL PHONES
Nerdable

Here are all the Samsung devices eligible for four major Android updates

The list includes Galaxy flagships, mid-rangers, tablets, foldables, and watches. Samsung is now the undisputed king of software updates. Last year the company declared that it would provide three years of Android updates to all flagships from 2019 and later. Taking things a step further, Samsung announced in February 2022 that a whole bunch of Galaxy devices will be eligible for four years of Android updates, including tablets, flagships, foldable phones, cheaper Galaxy A series phones, and Galaxy Watch models.
CELL PHONES
Ars Technica

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review: The slab phone retirement plan

Is there anything left to do in the slab phone market?. Samsung's launch of the Galaxy S22 feels like a retirement plan for the company's slab line. After killing the Galaxy Note line and skipping a 2021 release, Samsung is merging the S-Pen-equipped Note line and the Galaxy S line, cutting the slab phone flagships down to a single yearly release.
NFL
BGR.com

Apple’s $429 iPhone performance crushes the $1,200 Galaxy S22 Ultra

There’s no point comparing the $429 iPhone SE 3 with the $1,199.99 Galaxy S22 Ultra, some might say, even though both of them are 2022 smartphones. The former is a mid-range device, the cheapest new iPhone that you can buy from Apple. The latter is Samsung’s best possible Galaxy S22 model and the revival of the Note series.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Motorola Edge Plus Review: A Great Phone Overshadowed by Competitors

There is a lot to like about the new Motorola Edge Plus. Not only is it the first truly premium phone that Motorola has launched in the US in 18 months, but the 2022 version of the Edge Plus packs a big battery, a high-refresh rate display, multiple rear cameras and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. If those specs sound similar it's because phones from Samsung and OnePlus have nearly identical ones.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

One of Jabra's best AirPods Pro rivals is on sale at its lowest ever price

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Despite its vast experience in the audio industry and very diverse portfolio of both high-end and low-cost true wireless earbuds, Jabra is still not among the major players of a fast-growing global market easily dominated by Apple.
ELECTRONICS
TechSpot

Samsung to unveil its new A-Series phones this Thursday

What just happened? Samsung’s flagship S-series of handsets tend to get all the attention, but the company also manufactures the best-selling Android phone in the world: the Galaxy A12. Now, Samsung has announced an event taking place next week that will reveal the next handsets joining the A-Series line.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

OnePlus Pad 5G will have Snapdragon 865 chipset, launch soon

OnePlus will be delving into the tablet market soon according to recent leaks. It is rumored that the company’s first tablet will be called the OnePlus Pad 5G. The tablet is expected to be revealed in the first half of 2022. While OnePlus has yet to confirm any details...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

OnePlus 10 Pro launches globally March 31st

The OnePlus 10 pro launched in china back in January and now it is launching globally this month. The handset will launch in the USA, UK, and other countries on the 31st of March. The specifications on the international version of the handset are expected to be similar to the...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Hands on: Samsung Galaxy A33 5G review

The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G has some clear strengths: the cameras, with their various modes, deliver social-media-ready snaps; the screen is bright and bold; the design is attractive; and the price is relatively affordable. While the A33 has a few rough edges, like its processing power and charging speed, the price makes these downsides a bit more palatable.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G review

Xiaomi’s Redmi brand has long been known for its solid entry-level phones that offer premium features at an affordable price. The latest Redmi Note series is no exception to that rule. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is the highest-end model in the Note 11 series, but it still costs an impressive $329 — a far cry from the $1,000+ flagship phones of the last few years.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro announced with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and two vapor chambers

Xiaomi today unveiled not one, not two, but three new Black Shark 5 series gaming devices. The Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and it also has two vapor chambers on each side to keep the device cool. The Black Shark 5 RS is powered by the Snapdragon 888 chip, while the standard Black Shark 5 is equipped with the Snapdragon 870 SoC.
NFL
Android Police

The OnePlus 10 Pro comes to the US with no mmWave 5G and renewed IP rating confusion for $900

The OnePlus 10 Pro is now officially available in the US and Canada, following an exceptionally cringey launch video. Admittedly, we've seen the phone before since the company launched it in China two months ago (leaving fans elsewhere twiddling their thumbs), but you can pre-order it in the 'States starting today. However, fans of the company may notice that things are a little different this time around, with a few objective downgrades joining other hardware upgrades.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Join us on Twitter Spaces tomorrow to chat OnePlus and Dyson

This is not an April Fools' joke. Tomorrow (April 1st) at 12pm ET, UK bureau chief Mat Smith and I will be hosting a Twitter Space on the Engadget account, and we'd love for you to join us. We'll be discussing our experiences with the OnePlus 10 Pro, which Mat reviewed, and the Dyson Zone, which I tried out in person earlier this month.
CELL PHONES
