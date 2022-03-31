'My Hero': See Rescue Dog's Amazing Transformation After Being Hit by Car

Do you wish you had an animal that would just sit around with you and binge-watch t.v. all day? Then Trixie would be the perfect companion. Trixie, our guest for Dog Days, is about 2 years old. She's a little camera shy and seems to have a slight aversion to men. At least, when she first meets them. She had no problem immediately running up to me (a woman) but, it took Dana sitting on the floor at a distance for a few minutes before Trixie felt comfortable.

