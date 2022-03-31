ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Hill County, GA

Wind Advisory issued for Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Irwin, Lanier by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-31 10:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Ventura County Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-22 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ventura County Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Coast. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 2 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lowndes County, GA
County
Ben Hill County, GA
County
Berrien County, GA
County
Turner County, GA
City
Brooks, GA
County
Lanier County, GA
County
Irwin County, GA
County
Thomas County, GA
County
Brooks County, GA
County
Colquitt County, GA
County
Cook County, GA
State
Georgia State
County
Tift County, GA
City
Colquitt, GA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Baker, Ben Hill, Calhoun, Colquitt, Dougherty, Irwin, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 09:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Baker; Ben Hill; Calhoun; Colquitt; Dougherty; Irwin; Lee; Mitchell; Randolph; Terrell; Tift; Turner; Worth RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT TODAY FOR PORTIONS OF SW GEORGIA, FOR DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 122, 123, 124, 125, 126, 127, 128, 129, 130, 131, 144, 145, AND 146 The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect until 10 PM EDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 122, 123, 124, 125, 126, 127, 128, 129, 130, 131, 144, 145, and 146. * WIND...Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with frequent gusts to 25-28 mph. * HUMIDITY...18 to 25 % * THUNDERSTORMS...Not expected. * FUELS...Dry, but expected to become very dry by midday, and reach the 6% soil moisture for several hours. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BAKER COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Grant, Western Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Western Grant; Western Pendleton WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind combined with snow on trees and power lines may result in power outages.
GRANT COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Advisory#Tift#Turner Wind
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Western Tucker by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 00:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker; Western Tucker WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Higher Elevations of Fayette and Higher Elevations of Westmoreland Counties. In West Virginia, Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker and Western Tucker Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Anderson, Bell, Bosque, Collin, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Delta by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of at least 20 to 30 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Boaters should use extra caution when venturing onto area lakes. Residents may wish to take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other lightweight outdoor objects that may be blown around in the strong winds. Target Area: Anderson; Bell; Bosque; Collin; Cooke; Coryell; Dallas; Delta; Denton; Ellis; Falls; Fannin; Freestone; Grayson; Henderson; Hill; Hopkins; Hunt; Johnson; Kaufman; Lamar; Leon; Limestone; McLennan; Milam; Navarro; Rains; Robertson; Rockwall; Tarrant; Van Zandt WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central Texas, mainly along and east of I-35. * WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Unsecured outdoor items may be blown around in the wind. Driving on area roadways may become difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The wind advisory has been issued to account for the potential for strong non-thunderstorm winds this afternoon. Additional strong to severe winds will be possible in association with the expected development of severe storms this afternoon.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Jefferson, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 04:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Jefferson; Orange WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Calcasieu and West Cameron Parishes. In Texas, Jefferson and Orange Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Boone, Central Cook, DuPage, Eastern Will, Ford, Iroquois by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Boone; Central Cook; DuPage; Eastern Will; Ford; Iroquois; Kane; Kankakee; Kendall; Lake; McHenry; Northern Cook; Northern Will; Southern Cook; Southern Will WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM CDT /4 PM EDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM CDT /4 AM EDT/ SATURDAY * WHAT...West to northwest winds gusting up to 45 mph expected. Localized gusts to 55 mph possible in showers. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and east central, north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Also, travel could be difficult in high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized areas of stronger winds in excess of 55 mph are possible in conjunction with the scattered rain and snow showers expected this evening. Sharply reduced visibility will also be likely with any of the more vigorous snow showers and squalls this evening.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Brooks, Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 12:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Brooks; Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy; Northern Hidalgo WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Coastal Kenedy, Northern Hidalgo, Brooks, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Willacy Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BROOKS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cloud, Ottawa, Republic by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cloud; Ottawa; Republic WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Republic, Cloud and Ottawa Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLOUD COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Western Highland by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 06:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Western Highland WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills around 10 to 20 degrees below zero. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In Virginia, Western Highland County. In West Virginia, Western Mineral, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Bristol Bay by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 16:21:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-28 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Bristol Bay WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKDT MONDAY FROM DILLINGHAM NORTH AND WEST * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow occurring. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. East winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts as high as 60 mph. Strongest gusts are expected in an area from Koliganek to New Stuyahok. Visibilities reduced to one half mile or less. * WHERE...From Dillingham north and west. * WHEN...Until 10 AM AKDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on difficult travel conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow has overspread Bristol Bay and will continue through Monday morning. Snowfall rates during this time may approach one inch per hour. The snow is then expected to decrease in intensity before tapering off late Monday morning, though some snow showers may linger through Monday afternoon, especially across higher terrain. The combination of falling snow and gusty winds is expected to reduce visibility to one half mile.
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Russell, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 03:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Russell; Washington WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 10 below zero. * WHERE...Far east Tennessee Mountains and the higher elevations of southwest Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Today. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 17:08:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-13 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 65 mph until sundown. Visibilities locally down to one quarter mile or less in blowing dust and sand. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and reduced visibility from blowing dust will make driving difficult. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Major roadways impacted by strong winds and blowing dust include Highways 14 and 138.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Moore, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 11:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-14 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Moore; Sherman WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds around 35 mph with higher gusts. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Texas County. In Texas, Moore and Sherman Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Patchy blowing dust may lead to reduced visibility.
MOORE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Barnstable, Dukes, Nantucket by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 03:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Barnstable; Dukes; Nantucket WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Barnstable MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
NANTUCKET, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy