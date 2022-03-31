High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Gulf, South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 10:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Coastal Bay; Inland Bay; Inland Gulf A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Gulf, southeastern Bay and southwestern Calhoun Counties in the Panhandle of Florida through 1145 AM EDT/1045 AM CDT/ At 1057 AM EDT/957 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Panama City, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Panama City, Callaway, Springfield, Tyndall Air Force Base, Parker, Abe Springs, Cedar Grove, Beacon Beach, Bay Harbor, Marysville, Scotts Ferry, Frink, Kinard, Broad Branch, Chipola Park, Millville and Clarksville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
