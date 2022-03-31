High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Franklin; Coastal Wakulla; Inland Franklin; Inland Wakulla; Liberty Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Wakulla, southeastern Liberty and northeastern Franklin Counties through 1100 AM EDT At 1014 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Carrabelle to 13 miles east of St George Island to 26 miles southeast of Eastpoint. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Carrabelle, Crawfordville, Sopchoppy, Carrabelle Beach, Alligator Point, Saint Teresa, Turkey Point, Bald Point, Royal Bluff, Panacea-Wakulla Airport, Arran, Mcintyre, Yent Place, Sanborn, Tully, Panacea, Medart, Buckhorn, Spring Creek and Lanark Village. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Comments / 0