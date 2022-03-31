ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

The future of fast food? 'RoboBurger' VENDING MACHINE opens in New Jersey, serving up fresh patties in six minutes for $6.99

By Shivali Best For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

From cupcakes to pizzas, a range of weird and wonderful vending machines have opened in recent years.

Now, a burger vending machine has opened in Jersey City, serving up fresh burgers in six minutes for just $6.99 (£5.30).

Its developers describe the vending machine as a 'restaurant in miniature', and say it follows a similar process to what chefs use to cook up burgers in traditional restaurants.

'RoboBurger is like having a personal chef for 6 minutes, that dedicates all its attention to making your burger, with the perfectly grilled patty, and a crispy, fresh toasted bun,' they said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48lmLc_0evMtUlp00
A burger vending machine has opened in Jersey City, serving up fresh burgers in six minutes for just $6.99 (£5.30)

The vending machine uses artificial intelligence to cook up custom burgers, using a five-step process.

'RoboBurger is an artificially intelligent, self-operating and patented kitchen designed to include all of the processes of a restaurant at a fraction of the size,' its developers explained.

The front of the vending machine features a touchscreen, where customers can select their toppings and condiments.

Once the order has been placed, the robot dispenses the patty on the griddle, grilling it on both sides.

Next, the bun is toasted, before the selected condiments and toppings are dispensed.

Finally, the robot assembles the burger, before delivering it the customer.

While you might expect such a device to require a deep clean after use, the developers say the vending machine is self-cleaning.

'The robot is equipped with a complex, miniature kitchen consisting of a refrigeration system to keep ingredients fresh, a griddle to cook and a dishwasher system to allow the unit to self-clean, making it the first machine of its kind,' they said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0btoSj_0evMtUlp00
The front of the vending machine features a touchscreen, where customers can select their toppings and condiments
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0akIgc_0evMtUlp00
Its developers describe the vending machine as a 'restaurant in miniature', and say it uses a similar process to what chefs use to cook up burgers in traditional restaurants

In terms of the ingredients themselves, the vending machine only uses the 'highest quality meat' and 'artisinal buns'.

'We always use only grass and vegetarian fed 100% Angus Beef, always antibiotic free, raised with no artificial growth hormones,' they added.

The burger vending machine isn't the only food-based device revealed in recent weeks.

A Swiss team has been working away on Bouebot, a robot that can whip up the perfect cheese fondue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2je6WD_0evMtUlp00
Once the order has been placed, the robot dispenses the patty on the griddle, grilling it on both sides. Next, the bun is toasted, before the selected condiments and toppings are dispensed. Finally, the robot assembles the burger, before delivering it the customer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LAjXD_0evMtUlp00
In terms of the ingredients themselves, the vending machine only uses the 'highest quality meat' and 'artisinal buns'

The robot, which cost up to £240,000 ($325,000) to develop, pours white wine into a classic fondue mix of Vacherin Fribourgeois and Gruyere.

Bouebot next does some figure-of-eight stirring as the cheese melts, then sprinkles in some pepper to finish off.

It then picks up a metal spike, pierces a piece of bread, and places it in a holder for fondue-lovers to try before the gooey cheese drips down.

The bot is being developed by a team at Workshop 4.0, based in Sierre, who manoevre it using a control pad.

WILL YOUR JOB BE TAKEN BY A ROBOT? PHYSICAL JOBS ARE AT THE GREATEST RISK

Physical jobs in predictable environments, including machine-operators and fast-food workers, are the most likely to be replaced by robots.

Management consultancy firm McKinsey, based in New York, focused on the amount of jobs that would be lost to automation, and what professions were most at risk.

The report said collecting and processing data are two other categories of activities that increasingly can be done better and faster with machines.

This could displace large amounts of labour - for instance, in mortgages, paralegal work, accounting, and back-office transaction processing.

Conversely, jobs in unpredictable environments are least are risk.

The report added: 'Occupations such as gardeners, plumbers, or providers of child- and eldercare - will also generally see less automation by 2030, because they are technically difficult to automate and often command relatively lower wages, which makes automation a less attractive business proposition.'

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Daily Mail
Daily Mail

325K+

Followers

27K+

Posts

141M+

Views

Follow Daily Mail and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
NBC New York

Popular Fried Chicken Chain Coming to the Tri-State for the First Time

One of the most popular fried chicken chains in the country, which hasn't had a presence so far in the Northeast, is on the verge of coming to the market in a significant way. Bojangles, known for its chicken and also its iconic biscuits (with a heavy emphasis on breakfast), said this week it struck a franchise deal to open 10 stores in New Jersey.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Wide Open Eats

Fast Food Fish Sandwiches: Here's Which Ones Are Worth Eating

I love fast food. This is a taboo statement, but for me it's true. You can give me that crispy, salty, fat-drippy goodness any time, and I will be a happy camper. Don't get me wrong-- too much of it will lull you into a food coma like no other. I have been there many times, but somehow I have also managed to find a happy balance between drive-thru warrior and home cook extraordinaire. But what about fast food fish sandwiches?
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Absolute Best Fried Chicken You'll Find In The South

There is, quite possibly, no more beloved food in the American South than fried chicken. But such passion is a prime breeding ground for controversy and any list as to where to find the very best of this much-adored crispy bird is sure to ruffle a few feathers. One big problem with trying to assess the best fried chicken in the South, is that once you get below the Mason-Dixon line, every region from the mountains of Appalachia to the Carolina coasts seems to make its chicken differently.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Say These Ice Cream Bars Are Better Than Häagen-Dazs

No matter how enticing a dinner entrée may sound, plenty of people are just dreaming about the dessert they'll indulge in immediately after the savory stuff. For some home cooks — even celebrity chefs — that sweet treat looks like Häagen-Dazs. Ina Garten, for example, has said the brand's vanilla ice cream is better than anything you could make from scratch. Kim Kardashian's favorite Häagen-Dazs flavor, dulce de leche, is also her "favorite thing in life."
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Kroger Just Dropped Two Decadent Ice Cream Flavors

America sure loves ice cream. According to Frozen Dessert Supplies, some of the most-loved ice cream flavors around the country are Buttered Pecan, Birthday Cake, and Moose Tracks, and of course, nothing compares to the original vanilla or chocolate varieties. While the tried-and-true standards are classics for a reason, grocery store chain Kroger is shaking things up with the introduction of two new ice cream flavors that have social media buzzing.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food#Vending Machines#Food Drink
Thrillist

Subway Adds 2 New Sandwiches to Its Exclusive Menu

Subway has a new digital-only menu called The Vault, which offers Subway customers exclusive sandwich options that they can only order through the Subway website and app. Each sandwich in The Vault is made in partnership with a legendary athlete. Earlier in March, Subway added a new Italian sandwich called the Benissimo to The Vault, crafted in collaboration with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Coffee Mate's New Creamer Captures The Flavors Of This Iconic Ice Cream Treat

If you like ice cream and dessert — and let's face it, that probably describes quite a few people — then Coffee Mate's newest liquid coffee creamer flavor might end up on your grocery list. The popular brand just announced that it will be adding a brand new flavor, one that takes its inspiration from one of the most decadent ice cream truck classics on the market: the Drumstick.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

I Worked at a Popular NYC Pasta Restaurant and This Is the Italian Condiment I Swear By (Bonus: it’s on Sale!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When I was a line cook at Misi, guests would frequently peer into the open kitchen and ask me what my favorite dish is. Time after time, I always found myself responding with the leeks. Leeks, really? But these leeks are special. They’re roasted until tender, slathered in a spicy and bright anchovy vinaigrette, topped with Sicilian pistachios, and finished with a drizzle of a very special ingredient: Italian-imported TuttoCalabria Calabrian Chili Oil. This sumptuous condiment makes any vegetable — even one as simple as leeks — so, so tasty.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Popeyes Just Dropped A Sweet New Pastry, But Only In Three States

While famous for their southern fried chicken, Popeyes is looking to lean more on the specifically Louisianan roots of their brand with a new potential offering. The Fast Food Post reports that they are conducting trial runs for a Wild Berry Beignet. Like the French Quarter dessert, they're filled with a sauce — no points for guessing what kind — and come with a heavy dusting of sugar. The beignets come in orders of three, six, and twelve with respective prices of $1.99, $3.99, and $7.49.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Best Brand Of Barbecue Sauce, According To 48% Of People

From the deep flavors imparted slowly by a smoker to the backyard grill that friends and family gather around in the summer, barbecue is an important part of food culture for many people. Meat kissed by the flame of a grill is often perfected when it's slathered in barbecue sauce. While some Texas pitmasters might rebuke pouring sauce all over their prized brisket, others cannot resist the classic condiment.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

The One Fast Food Dessert You Should Never Order, According To A Cardiologist

For those of us that have a sweet tooth, it’s important to evaluate the desserts we consume as we aim for optimal heart health as we age. A well-balanced diet, exercise and ample hydration can do wonders for your heart, but too many sugar-filled, fattening and high-calorie desserts can have negative impacts. For more information, we checked in with cardiologist Dr. Nitin Bhatnagar, M.D., D.O., to determine the worst kind of dessert for your heart that you might order at fast food eateries.
FOOD & DRINKS
hypebeast.com

Kellogg's Releases Three New Frosted Flakes Cereal Flavors

Kellogg’s is releasing three official new nostalgic flavors from childhood. It is no secret that part of the fun of having Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes is sipping on the flavorful post-cereal milk leftover in the bowl. Fans will have a chance to have the taste of a strawberry milkshake...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Secret Menu Items You Need To Try At Chipotle

It's common to go into a food establishment and want to change some things around. Sometimes you want to add, sometimes subtract, and sometimes restaurants simply can't (or don't want to) accommodate your food requests. Bummer. Maybe it's not that they're unable to — perhaps it's because you're not ordering your desired food alterations the correct way. Enter the secret menu (via Spoon University). At least 25 mainstream fast and fast casual food establishments have some sort of secret menu that's floating around in cyberspace, as reported by Fast Food Menu Prices. One of those restaurants is Chipotle.
RESTAURANTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

325K+
Followers
27K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy