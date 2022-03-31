Fox News Hires Caitlyn Jenner As A Contributor

Click here to read the full article.

Caitlyn Jenner , the transgender athlete, reality star and California gubernatorial candidate, has signed on to Fox News Media as a contributor.

Jenner’s first appearance will be on Hannity on Thursday.

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement, “Caitlyn’s story is an inspiration to us all. She is a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community and her illustrious career spans a variety of fields that will be a tremendous asset for our audience.”

Jenner said in a statement, “I am humbled by this unique opportunity to speak directly to FOX News Media’s millions of viewers about a range of issues that are important to the American people.”

But the hiring comes as some of the network’s personalities have targeted The Walt Disney Company for its opposition to a Florida law that bans classroom discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity from Kindergarten to third grade. The law, which has been dubbed the Don’t Say Gay bill by its detractors, was signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier this week. According to Lis Power, director of media intelligence at progressive watchdog Media Matters for America, Fox news has mentioned Disney more than 250 times since Wednesday morning.

The theme of much of the commentary, including that from Tucker Carlson and Kayleigh McEnany, is that Disney is trying to indoctrinate kids with a progressive LGBTQ, or woke, agenda.

But LGBTQ activists see the legislation as part of a long history of singling out the community, often for political gain and often with the trope that they pose a threat to children. California’s Briggs Initiative in 1978 sought to ban gays and lesbians from teaching in the state’s schools, but it was defeated at the polls. Harvey Milk was among those who led the effort to defeat it, and the opposition included then-President Jimmy Carter and future President Ronald Reagan.

Jenner ran in last year’s California recall election , but garnered just 1% of the vote.