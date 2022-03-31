Should I cry or not? Baby girl is startled when huge flame soars up from grill as chef puts on a show at Japanese steak house

This is the adorable moment an eight-month-old baby was startled by a huge flame at a hibachi restaurant when the chef put on a show.

Scarlett Louise Bednar was out for dinner with her family at a Japanese steak house in Annapolis, Maryland, on March 23 when the chef decided to wow his customers.

Footage filmed by her mother, Savannah Marie, shows Scarlett watching in awe as the chef cooks food for customers right in front of them.

Scarlett Louise Bednar was out for dinner with her family at a Japanese steak house in Annapolis, Maryland, on March 23 when the chef decided to wow his customers

As the orange flames explode into the air Scarlett's eyes widen and she begins to kick her legs and wave her hands as she decides how to react

And as other customers are eagerly anticipating their meals the chef douses the grill in oil and dramatically sets it alight with a flourish.

As the orange flames explode into the air Scarlett's eyes widen and she begins to kick her legs and wave her hands as if unsure how to react.

She looks around, as if for reassurance or guidance on whether or not this is scary.

She seems to look around for reassurance or guidance on whether or not this is scary. A kind man sitting next to her, who had been laughing at her reaction, notices this and immediately puts on a straight face and places his hand on her back before saying: 'You're good, you're good'

A man sitting next to her, who had been laughing at her reaction, notices this and immediately puts on a straight face and places his hand on her back before saying: 'You're good, you're good.'

Mrs Bednar posted the video to TikTok on Saturday and it's already been viewed more than 13.6 million views with 2.7 million likes.

And it's not the first time a hibachi restaurant flame show has caused shock.

Back in 2018 a hibachi chef got a little too enthusiastic and triggered the restaurant's sprinkler system, drenching customers.

Footage captured the incident as stunned diners were left to watch their meals drown in water pouring from the ceiling.

'Did that just actually happen?,' one woman asked in disbelief, while another said: 'That's what you get for being a hipster show-off chef attempting to justify exorbitant menu prices.'