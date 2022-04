House Republicans are pissed about Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s claim that he’s seen lawmakers do coke and been asked to partake in orgies since he came to D.C. Cawthorn, a 26-year-old freshman Republican lawmaker from North Carolina who identifies with the far-right of the party and recently drew criticism from Republican leadership for calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “thug,” said during a podcast interview last week that he’d seen “people that are leading on the movement to try and remove addiction in our country” do a “key bump” of cocaine in front of him.

