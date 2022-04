Aberdeen is reportedly the ugliest city in Washington State. Known as the "Gateway to the Olympic Peninsula", the beautiful city of Aberdeen, Washington, has developed a terrible reputation. Citings of an abundance of meth users and being the birthplace of Nirvana rockstar member, Kurt Cobain, it's not hard to imagine why the city is recognized for being "depressing". Aberdeen has also unfortunately been named the "ugliest" city in the entire state by travel.alot.com.

8 DAYS AGO