Gov. proclaims North Carolina "center of the college basketball universe"

WLOS — Exactly two years after he announced North Carolina state bars and restaurants were closing, Governor Roy Cooper outlined steps moving North Carolina forward from COVID-19. "We can look forward with the belief that the worst is behind us," Cooper said during the news conference Thursday morning. "Now we enter the next phase. One of individual responsibility, preparedness and prosperity. It's time to chart the new course. This virus will still be with us but it won't disrupt us."

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 15 DAYS AGO