Gov. proclaims North Carolina "center of the college basketball universe"

By Annette Weston
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH, Wake County — North Carolina is officially the center of the college basketball universe. Governor Roy Cooper made that proclamation on Thursday, just ahead of the NCAA Final...

FanSided

Duke basketball: What’s Coach K’s record vs. UNC?

Mike Krzyzewski is set to coach in his final Duke-North Carolina game on Saturday, seeking to improve on his all-time record of 50-47 vs. the rival Tar Heels. One of the biggest storylines from the Final Four is the first-ever NCAA Tournament meeting between Duke and North Carolina. The matchup is filled with storylines, including the potential of seeing the Tar Heels end Mike Krzyzewski’s legendary career with a loss just weeks after ruining Coach K’s final home game with a 94-81 win at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Popculture

Former USWNT Star Hope Solo Arrested in North Carolina

Hope Solo, a former soccer star who won two gold medals with the United States Women's National Team, was arrested in North Carolina for driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest, according to TMZ Sports. Solo, 40, was taken into custody in a Walmart parking lot off Parkway Villiage Circle in Winston-Salem, North Carolina before being taken to the Forsyth County jail for processing. Police told TMZ Sports that Solo was arrested for impaired driving (DWI), resisting arrest and misdemeanor child abuse as two children were in the car.
NFL
State
North Carolina State
WLOS.com

Gov. Cooper to discuss North Carolina's next phase in COVID-19 pandemic

WLOS — Exactly two years after he announced North Carolina state bars and restaurants were closing, Governor Roy Cooper outlined steps moving North Carolina forward from COVID-19. "We can look forward with the belief that the worst is behind us," Cooper said during the news conference Thursday morning. "Now we enter the next phase. One of individual responsibility, preparedness and prosperity. It's time to chart the new course. This virus will still be with us but it won't disrupt us."
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Spun

President Biden Appoints NBA Star To Board Of Advisors

On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced which leaders will be appointed to the President’s Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and Universities. One of the leaders added to this board is none other than Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul. Paul is no stranger to guiding an organization. He...
NBA
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Roy Cooper
NOLA.com

Final Four breakdown: Heated rivals Duke and North Carolina in Saturday's second semifinal

Considering North Carolina and Duke have met 257 times, but never once in the NCAA tournament, now is a great time for the first one — right here on the Final Four stage. Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski wants to head into retirement with a sixth national championship, while first-year UNC coach Hubert Davis, one of the school’s all-time great players, seeks the title that eluded him in 1991.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WNCT

Duke, North Carolina in titanic clash at Final Four

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The name “Tobacco Road” misses the point. The most important industry in the 11-mile stretch of real estate between North Carolina’s two cathedrals of hoops, the Smith Center in Chapel Hill and Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, is basketball. For decades, a win, or loss, in any given matchup between Duke […]
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WCNC

Greensboro couple turn UNC Duke rivalry into restaurant

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A married couple in Greensboro has turned their college basketball rivalry into a restaurant and sports bar called House Divided Bottles and Taps. Kerwyn "KB" and Jen Matthew opened up House Divided five years ago. KB is a UNC Tar Heels fan, while Jen always roots for the Duke Blue Devils.
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTV

Duke or Carolina? That's the burning question across the state

Final Four brings smiles, sense of connection for mom of fallen UNC mascot Jason Ray. Jason Ray, at the time UNC’s mascot, was hit and killed by a driver while walking in New Jersey. Duke, UNC fans descend on New Orleans for mega rivalry matchup. Updated: 2 hours ago.
BASKETBALL

