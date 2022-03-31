ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canfield, OH

Veterans invited to join meeting with lawmaker in Canfield

By Patty Coller
WKBN
WKBN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qZRNW_0evMsWiK00

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley veterans are encouraged to take part in a meeting happening Thursday at Canfield High School.

Canfield American Legion Post 177 will host a virtual Town Hall meeting March 31 with Congressman Bill Johnson, R-Marietta, and Mahoning County Veterans.

Radio station hosts one-of-a-kind concert in Youngstown

The meeting is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Canfield High School media center, 100 Cardinal Drive.

The virtual town hall with Mahoning County area veteran groups is one of many Johnson is hosting in the region to hear directly from veterans.

Johnson will begin the discussion with an update from Washington, D.C., about what is happening there, including veteran-related legislation. He will then take any questions anyone may have over the course of the hour.

Registration for this event is not required.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WKBN
WKBN

23K+

Followers

13K+

Posts

6M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Herald-Dispatch

Young professionals in Putnam invited to join CREW

HURRICANE — There is a new acronym on the block in Putnam County, and its letters spell C-R-E-W. In true acronym style, the capitals in “CREW” are the starting letters of four distinct words: community, relationships, empowerment, and workforce. “CREW” itself is a familiar word, too. A...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
13 WHAM

Public invited to virtual meeting on Downtown Rochester improvements

Rochester, N.Y. — Following last month's meeting, the City of Rochester’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) will hold another Local Planning Committee meeting on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 5 p.m. through Zoom. While this meeting is intended as a working session for the Committee, the public is welcome...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Mahoning County, OH
Government
Canfield, OH
Government
City
Youngstown, OH
State
Washington State
Youngstown, OH
Government
City
Canfield, OH
County
Mahoning County, OH
WILX-TV

Lansing residents invited to meet Fire Chief candidates

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Selection Committee in charge of choosing the next chief of the Lansing Fire Department says they want residents to weight in. The selection committee is made up of the City of Lansing Human Resources Director, Fire Commissioners, and Mayoral appointees. They have conducted interviews and recommended the top candidates move forward in the final selection process, narrowing the 19 applications down to nine going into the first round of interviews.
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Canfield High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
WKBN

Gov. Wolf, Pennsylvania leaders react to fatal Lebanon officer shooting

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials from around the commonwealth are sharing their thoughts and condolences after a shooting in Lebanon on Thursday evening killed one officer and injured two others. “At this time, we are focused on this tragic loss of the officer, and the well-being of the other members of our police department,” Lebanon […]
LEBANON, PA
WKBN

WKBN

23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy