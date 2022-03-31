ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diocesan Parishes Contribute Over $200,000 For Ukraine Victims

By Dave Maurer
wsgw.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn addition to the outpouring of prayers, parishes across the Saginaw diocese have responded to Bishop Gruss’ request for a collection for the people of Ukraine. A diocesan spokesman said The local response has been incredible. To date,...

