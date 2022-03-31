ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Survey: Half of Americans think cryptocurrency is here to stay

Herald & Review
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrypto is here to stay, according...

herald-review.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Top Cryptocurrencies That Could Hold Up Well During a Recession

Tether is the largest stablecoin based on market cap and offers low volatility. USD Coin has been rapidly catching up with Tether because of its transparency. TerraUSD is another potential port in the storm with some advantages from the broader Terra ecosystem. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
BUSINESS
Money

Crypto Will Be a 'Dominant Economic Force,' According to Most People Under Age 50

You don't have to actually know a lot about cryptocurrency to think it's going to be a big part of our economic futures. At least, that's according to a new survey from Quinnipiac University, which found that while 43% of adults say they think cryptocurrencies will become a dominant economic force in the long term, only 28% say they've heard or read "a lot" about cryptocurrencies and 38% say they have heard or read "some."
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Cryptocurrency#Onepoll#Buzz60
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
dailyhodl.com

Top Trader Doubles Down on Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Warning, Says Stock Market Hinting Trouble for Bulls

Despite strong rallies across the board, a closely followed trader says crypto bulls are currently overly optimistic. The pseudonymous analyst known as Capo tells his quarter-million Twitter followers that while Bitcoin (BTC) has put in an impressive performance over the last week, BTC still hasn’t consolidated above its crucial resistance levels.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
dailyhodl.com

Big Breakouts in Store for Ethereum Challengers Avalanche (AVAX) and Near (NEAR), According to Crypto Analyst

A closely tracked crypto strategist is predicting price surges for Ethereum (ETH) rivals Avalanche (AVAX) and Near (NEAR) as the markets continue to build strength. Pseudonymous analyst Cantering Clark tells his 120,600 Twitter followers that he sees smart contract platform Avalanche making a big move after breaking its immediate resistance at $84.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
dailyhodl.com

Confident Crypto Whales Behind Bitcoin (BTC) Explosion, According to Analyst Nicholas Merten

A popular crypto analyst is identifying big players in the crypto world as likely being responsible for the market’s recent rip to the upside. In a new strategy session, Nicholas Merten tells his 514,000 YouTube subscribers that whales and other institutional investors not selling their Bitcoin, despite macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty is the catalyst behind BTC’s sudden rise in price.
BUSINESS
Mashed

Survey Reveals How Americans Really Cut Their Sandwiches

You've got a knife in your hand and a ham sandwich sprawled out before you on a plate. You have a decision to make: Will you slice your sandwich diagonally, cutting it into two triangles, or will you make your incision straight down the middle, opting for two rectangles instead? More importantly, if you choose unwisely, how much will your epicurean experience suffer?
FOOD & DRINKS
Cheddar News

Indeed Survey Shows Half of Women Considering Shift in Career Over Compensation

A recent survey from employment website Indeed and career growth platform Luminary found that at least half of women are considering a change to their careers over issues of unequal compensation and upward mobility as compared to men. Cate Luzio founder and CEO of Luminary, and Abbey Carlton, Indeed's global head of social impact, joined Cheddar News to talk about the study and working for women to push more self-advocacy. "I think the silver lining here is that women are in a moment where they can renegotiate the terms of work. And we're seeing that in this survey, women are thinking about what is my next step and what do I need in that next step. And compensation is right at the top of the list there,” said Carlton.
SOCIETY
Herald & Review

This Warren Buffett Quote Could Change Your Stance on Cash

The latest inflation report shows prices rose 7.9% over the last 12 months. That increase is many times higher than what you're likely earning on cash deposits, which means your emergency fund is costing you money. In times like these, it's natural to question your cash savings strategy. Going purely...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy