Congress & Courts

Exclusive: Senator Gillibrand backs Assemblymember Gibbs for primary election

By Dean Moses
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenator Kirsten Gillibrand has endorsed Assemblymember Eddie Gibbs for reelection in the upcoming June primary, amNewYork Metro...

Primetimer

Newly released emails show how deeply former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo was involved in his brother Andrew Cuomo's "PR machine"

"At one point the emails show Chris Cuomo and the governor's top aide, Melissa DeRosa, working alone on a draft of a statement the governor would give responding to harassment allegations," reports Vice's Tim Marchman of the emails that were released through New York’s Freedom of Information Law. "They also show Chris Cuomo discussing how best to attack reporting by the New York Times that revealed the nursing-home COVID-19 death toll was far higher than the governor had said." Marchman adds: "The emails show in detail just how intimately Chris Cuomo was involved in crafting political messaging pushing back against Charlotte Bennett, a former Andrew Cuomo aide who said the governor sexually harassed her. They also show him strategizing about how the governor should respond to the scandal over the Cuomo administration’s efforts to cover up how many New Yorkers in nursing homes were dying of COVID."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirsten Gillibrand
MSNBC

Manhattan DA accused of dropping criminal case against Trump

In a resignation letter published in the New York Times, prosecutor Mark Pomerantz claimed the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is abandoning its investigation into former President Trump. MSNBC Legal Analyst Jill Wine-Banks shares why the case could still be moving forward. March 27, 2022.
POTUS
lootpress.com

Senator Capito will not vote to confirm Judge Jackson to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today issued the below statement regarding the upcoming vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court:. “As I have said from the beginning, I take my constitutional duty...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WETM

Former governor Andrew Cuomo releases another TV commercial

(WIVB) – Former New York governor Andrew Cuomo has released a new TV ad, which looks to be another campaign commercial. Local political experts told News 4 that at this point, it’s hard to tell if the former governor is. “Maybe he’s not going to run this year,...
POLITICS
Daily Voice

Cuomo Considering Primary Run Against Hochul, New Report Says

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo could become his successor’s greatest threat in a Democratic primary as he reportedly mulls a run to reclaim his seat in Albany. Cuomo is reportedly contemplating a run against currently Gov. Kathy Hochul as he continues his comeback after being forced to resign following a probe by the New York Attorney General into sexual harassment allegations against him.
ALBANY, NY
Reuters

Louisiana Republicans override governor's veto, enact new congressional map

March 31 (Reuters) - Louisiana's Republican-controlled legislature overrode Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards' veto of a new congressional map, ensuring the state will maintain only a single majority-Black district among its six seats. Edwards rejected the map earlier this month, saying lawmakers should have created a second majority-Black district to...
POLITICS
Curbed

Everyone Still Mad About Bridge Andrew M. Cuomo Named the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

In 2017, then-Governor Andrew M. Cuomo replaced the Governor Malcolm Wilson Tappan Zee Bridge — the Tappan Zee Bridge to its friends — with a new bridge that he named the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge after his dad, Mario M. Cuomo (normal). This angered fans of both the name Tappan Zee (a combination of Indigenous and Dutch words) and Malcolm Wilson (another former governor). Then there was a short respite as New York became consumed by other problems (a global pandemic, rats).
POLITICS
Pocono Record

Who's running for U.S. Senate? A look at the May primary election

The retirement of Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey leaves a wide-open field of both Democrats and Republicans who wish to replace him. Here's a look at the candidates who have filed to run for U.S. Senate as of Tuesday afternoon. Nominating papers for U.S. Senate, Congress, Pennsylvania governor and lieutenant governor races in the May 17 were due Tuesday, and additional candidates may come forward before the deadline passes.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Finger Lakes Times

Maryland primary election postponed to July 19

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Court of Appeals postponed the state’s primary election from June 28 to July 19, placing it in the middle of summer vacation season and shortening the general election campaign. The state’s high court acted as a series of continuing legal challenges to Democratic-created maps...
BALTIMORE, MD
WDVM 25

Candidates reach first deadline for June Primary Election

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The deadline to declare candidacy for the June 21 primary election in the District was at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23. People wanting to run for office needed 250 valid signatures in order to be printed on the ballot. The primary will have a large ballot, with races for Mayor, Attorney […]
WASHINGTON, DC

