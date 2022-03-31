ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

SciFest keynote to focus on ‘Life Lessons from Curious Adventures’

randolphcollege.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Hanson has been telling stories about science for more than a decade. “It actually started when I was still in graduate school, identifying a gap between the work I was doing as a scientist personally and what people understood about its importance and value to society,” said Hanson, who will...

www.randolphcollege.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Marie Claire

20 Life-Changing Books Everyone Should Read At Least Once

Books are a safe haven that help us escape the harsh edges of our lives, but every once in a while we come across a book that follows us into the real world. A book that hurdles us into a state of self-reflection and completely revamps our personal perspective. Life-changing books are hard to find, but completely impossible to forget when we do. From Toni Morrison's Beloved to Don Miguel Ruiz's The Four Agreements to Elizabeth Gilbert's Eat, Pray, Love, we rounded up some bestsellers that have left their mark on millions, below.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Atlantic

The School Writer Visit That Changed My Life

Welcome to I Have Notes, a newsletter featuring essays, conversations, notes on writing, and advice. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. Past editions include How Do I Talk to My Daughter About Violence Against Asian American Women?, The Second-Book Problem, Knowing When to Share Your Work, and The Solace of Writing, the Joy of Community: An Author Roundtable.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
La Crosse Tribune

Chris Hardie: Lessons from spring

I said goodbye to winter on a bright and crisp morning with the sounds of geese flying overhead. Life seems to be a series of busy moments linked together by the relentless onslaught of time. It’s those moments that seem to dominate my life, but they are rarely the ones that I remember the most. For me, it’s the rare quiet times in between the rush that stand out from the noise.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Photographer’s new book is nostalgic look back at office life before Covid-19

Our relationship with the office has changed significantly over the past few years. Steven Ahlgren’s photographs – taken in the days before WFH, Wifi and Zoom – act as a reminder for how offices used to be.Trailing wires, teetering stacks of paper, gum-white computer monitors and the cold glow of the Xerox machine. These photographs show once essential tools, many of which are now obsolete.It shows a familiar and yet distinctly alien world where office attire was something you would wear all day, not just what could be seen from the waist-up on a Zoom call. Ahlgren’s photographs create a...
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Lessons#Millennials#Tumblr#Scifest#Pbs Digital Studios
The Guardian

Country diary: Seeing the beauty in this world for the first time

The late winter light illuminates the lichens on the spire of the stained sandstone steeple. A single drifting white feather tells me we arrived too late. Tracing its trajectory in reverse, I find the peregrine tucked into a niche by the belfry, perched on a strut that holds a floodlight over the graveyard. The falcon, a small and well-fed tercel, has been here since the turn of the year, gargoyling the nooks and ledges of the church, haunting the town’s pigeons. The ground between the headstones is decorated with their spent feathers.
WORLD
UV Cavalier Daily

A&E Book Club: Three books to read this month

It’s been just over two years since coronavirus first swept the country, disrupting ordinary life and injecting another dose of chaos to an already perplexing world. The 21st century has proven uniquely challenging, throwing an endless stream of choices, world events and information our way. In that light, March’s...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Upworthy

Here are 20 amazingly common things people learned at an embarrassingly late age

You're never too old to learn new things. In a world where a majority have to hustle to make a living, we rarely get the time to explore the world that goes beyond our daily routine. Without exploring new things, new places, and meeting new people, our world will always be limited to the bubble we exist in. Sometimes even the most obvious thing can fly straight over our head. It's common for people to assume that even the most insane things are normal, simply because it's widely accepted or it has always been the status quo. There are so many misconceptions we have simply because we thought them to be normal. Sometimes new information could be staring right into our face and we'd still not see it until someone else pointed it out to us.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
Science
Petoskey News Review

A lesson from an anxious dog

My God, my rock, in whom I take refuge, my shield and the horn of my salvation, my stronghold and my refuge, my savior; you save me from violence. 2 Samuel 22.3 NRSV. One morning, quite a time ago, the sound of a bell came over the TV as I prepared for work. Our rescue dog, Max, became anxious and began to nervously pace.
ANIMALS
Polygon

D&D’s next book includes an adventure inspired by the Black experience in the American South

Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel, the next anthology of adventures for Dungeons & Dragons, will be the first book written entirely by people of color in the nearly 50-year history of D&D. Sixteen writers gave their time and expertise to Wizards of the Coast, among them author and game designer Erin Roberts. Her adventure is called “Written in Blood,” and it will immerse players in a new location called Godsbreath, a land inspired by her own family history.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Atlantic

Lying Is Its Own Form of Storytelling

No one can make a story sing quite like a liar. Spinning falsehoods is its own kind of storytelling, and when it happens within a book’s plot, it can be fascinating, destabilizing, or both. That’s true regardless of whether a character or a narrator means to be malicious. After all, lying is ubiquitous: “We all have a tendency to fictionalize, whether we realize it or not,” Maura Kelly writes. Drawing on the work of Jonathan Gottschall, Kelly says that we tweak our memories and anecdotes to pull meaning out of chaos.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Atlantic

An Existential Film About the Oddities of Modern Life

The first thing the viewer hears in Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s Memoria is a loud but distant thud. The vague sound stirs Jessica Holland (played by Tilda Swinton) from her sleep and then begins to haunt her. Over the next two hours and 15 minutes, Jessica tries to understand what it is that she keeps hearing, a distracting noise seemingly perceptible only to her. That story line might read like mundane horror, but Weerasethakul’s films are not so easily pegged to one genre; Jessica’s journey encompasses romance, family drama, science fiction, and deep philosophical debate.
MOVIES
InspireMore

10 April Fools’ Riddles For The Whole Family To Enjoy

This article originally appeared on iMOM.com and reflects their mission and beliefs. April Fools’ Day isn’t just about whoopie cushions and toothpaste-filled Oreos. If you’re not the pranking type or you are just looking for more fun for your family, our April Fools’ Riddles are fun for teasing your brain. Toss a couple in lunchboxes, text one to your husband in the middle of the day, or quiz your kids in the car.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Primetimer

WeCrashed, Super Pumped and The Dropout have a "workism" and "hustle culture" throughline

The "ethos of so-called 'hustle culture' – the idea that work is life and the self derives value through constant work – courses throughout a number of recent shows set across the 2010s," says Adrian Horton, adding that it is most overt on WeCrashed. "These shows, which all depict headlining stories of singularly deceitful, messianic people, have been loosely classified as true-con TV, 'bad entrepreneur TV' or modern grift series in the headline-to-TV pipeline," says Horton. "These are all fair descriptors – all four series, which premiered in the span of a month, evince our evergreen fascination with the art of the scam (see also: recent Netflix docu-series hits The Tinder Swindler and Bad Vegan). But they are also, in piecemeal fashion, building the iconography of a certain slice of millennial experience now barely discernible in rear-view. There are the deliberately dated nods to the late 2000s/early 2010s – the music (Katy Perry gets a name drop in both WeCrashed and The Dropout), the fashion, the fascination with (and mourning of) Steve Jobs. And there is an awkward, inchoate through-line of 'hustle culture' or 'workism' – the distinctly American, quasi-religious belief system among the college-educated elite (myself included) that work is not merely a job but an identity, an arbiter of self-worth, and a cause worth believing in. WeWork was not a company, Adam Neumann infamously said, but a movement."
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy