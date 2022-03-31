ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 NFL draft: Jets take a wide receiver in top 5 of ex-GM Mike Tannenbaum's mock

 21 hours ago
The beginning of free agency went a long way in shaping the Jets’ plans for the 2022 NFL draft.

Joe Douglas addressed needs on both sides of the ball during the first week of free agency. There is still plenty of work to be done, though, and the draft is the best time for New York to fill its remaining holes.

Former Jets general manager and current ESPN analyst Mike Tannenbaum recently released a mock draft that has the Jets taking care of needs on both sides of the football with their pair of top 10 picks.

Let’s take a closer look at who New York’s former front office shot caller has Douglas drafting next month.

Round 1, Pick 4: Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Wilson profiles as arguably the top wide receiver in this year’s draft after Alabama’s Jameson Williams tore his ACL in the national championship game. He’s not a speedster like Williams, but Wilson is a smooth route runner and has a knack for making plays after the catch. The 6-foot, 188-pound wideout caught 70 passes for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns while working as Ohio State’s No. 1 wide receiver in 2021. Taking him in the top five might be a bit of a reach, but he can translate that production over to the professional ranks.

Round 1, Pick 10 (via SEA): Florida State EDGE Jermaine Johnson

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Johnson has boosted his stock tremendously during the pre-draft process and is now a legitimate candidate to go off the board in the top 10. He was a force in his lone season at Florida State after transferring from Georgia, posting 70 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. Johnson would fit well as a 4-3 defensive end in Jeff Ulbrich’s defense.

