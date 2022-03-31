ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa City Council rejects proposal of police oversight monitor

By John Asebes, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MK0UV_0evMqrz300

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa City Council shot down the idea of creating an independent monitor, or watchdog, over Tulsa police for now.

The council rejected a proposal, 7-2, Wednesday night that would’ve taken it to the voters to amend the city charter over the summer.

If approved, the independent monitor would have the power over the police in certain circumstances.

Wednesday’s meeting garnered extra attention in light of a video of an arrest of a woman that went viral.

It shows Tulsa police at times laughing and teasing a woman who is having a mental health episode before forcing their way through the door to arrest her last October.

The Tulsa Police Department has said the way the call was handled was in line with the department’s policies and procedures.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
KRMG

Tulsa police arrest shooting suspect

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) arrested Jhamarcus Pollo Richardson in connection with a shooting at a gas station. The arrest report says TPD were called out to a shooting near MLK Jr. Blvd and Apache Friday evening. Only one victim was found shot in the leg and pelvis.
TULSA, OK
WWLP

Chicopee City Council approves proposal for eight-story apartment, brewery

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – The Chicopee City Council approved a proposal to have the Baskin building at the former Facemate site turn into an eight-floor apartment, restaurant, and brewery. According to the Chicopee Planning Department, the property had been in an overlay district and required the City Council to give a special permit for the […]
CHICOPEE, MA
Washington Post

Biden accuses Texas Gov. Abbott of ‘government overreach at its worst’ for investigating parents of children transitioning genders

President Biden said Wednesday night that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is carrying out “a cynical and dangerous campaign” by directing state officials to investigate families for child abuse if they allow their children to medically transition genders. “This is government overreach at its worst,” Biden said in...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
Seattle Times

Group sues Oklahoma governor over birth certificate order

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A national civil rights group sued Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday over his decision to prohibit the state from issuing birth certificates listing a nonbinary option or allowing transgender people to change their gender designation. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for...
POLITICS
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
The Independent

New Jersey town sues ‘burdensome’ 82-year-old teacher for filing 75 open records requests

A New Jersey town is locked in a legal battle with a retired teacher who they is subjecting local officials to “abuse” by repeatedly filing public records requests.Irvington township filed a civil suit against Elouise McDaniel, 82, in September, alleging the former school teacher has filed 75 New Jersey Open Public Records Act (OPRA) requests in three years.The legal action alleges that the effect of the “voluminous OPRA requests has been unduly burdensome, time consuming and expensive.” It also argues the teacher filed so many requests "with the sole purpose and intent to harass, abuse and harm Plaintiffs and...
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Okla#Mental Health#Tulsa City Council#Cox Media Group
KPVI Newschannel 6

State Senate passes bills restricting transgender, nonbinary individuals

OKLAHOMA CITY — The state Senate on Thursday advanced measures putting restrictions on individuals who identify as nonbinary or transgender. Senate Bill 2, by Sen. Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair, would prohibit a person who is born biologically male from participating in female sports as a transgendered individual. The measure passed...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Police Seized Almost $10,000 From Him. A Court Ruled He Had No Right to an Attorney.

In April 2015, police in Indiana seized almost $10,000 from Terry Abbott after he was arrested for selling drugs to a confidential informant. Cops used a process known as civil forfeiture, allowing them to proceed with pocketing those funds prior to securing a criminal conviction. Naturally, Abbott attempted to challenge that action in court. But he lost his attorney—as the money he would use to pay for that counsel had been taken by the state.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Federal judge finds another Iowa ag-gag law unconstitutional

A federal judge has struck down an Iowa law that seeks to stop animal welfare groups from secretly filming livestock abuse, the latest in a decade of legislative measures and judicial rejections.The decision Monday rejected the law approved by Iowa lawmakers in March 2019 that created a trespass charge punishable by up to a year in jail for those who use deception to gain access to a farm to cause physical or economic harm. A temporary court order will prevent enforcement of the law, and the restriction is expected to soon become permanent.The state can appeal to the 8th...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Trussville Tribune

Moody City Council approves building new police station

By Nathan Prewett, For The Tribune MOODY – At a regular meeting on Monday, March 15, the Moody City Council voted to move forward with establishing a new police department building. The council unanimously voted to approve the building of a new police station. This has been in talks for several months, with Police Chief […]
MOODY, AL
WHEC TV-10

Rochester City Council rejects Eviction Reduction Law

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Despite emotional pleas from tenants and landlords Tuesday night, the Rochester City Council voted down the Eviction Reduction Law. The law would prohibit landlords from evicting tenants without a Certificate of Occupancy or good cause. Minutes after City Council members shot down the legislation by...
ROCHESTER, NY
Southern Minnesota News

Minneapolis City Council OKs contentious police union pact

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis City Council approved a police union contract over complaints by activists and others that the deal leaves out new disciplinary rules necessitated by a series of high-profile police killings in recent years. The council voted 8-5 Thursday in favor of the contract after a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
11K+
Followers
59K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy