TechRadar

Shield all your online accounts with this excellent password manager deal

Practicing proper password hygiene may sound complicated, but it doesn’t have to be with the right tools in hand. By using a password generator to create strong and unique passwords and a password manager to store them securely, you can rest easy knowing all of your online accounts are safe from hackers and other malicious third parties.
TECHNOLOGY
shefinds

4 Security Settings You Have To Check Immediately On Gmail

There’s a good chance you send and receive more than a few private emails if you have a Gmail account. Everything from tax-time information to personal information sent to friends about your upcoming vacation plans deserve to be kept secure. And though the email server is known for being reliable and secure, mistakes can happen and emails can be hacked. To help avoid this fate, Tech Expert Jennifer Denehy, the co-founder and marketing director of PeopleSearchFaster, offers four security settings you have to check immediately on Gmail — they can help keep your email secure.
INTERNET
BGR.com

100,000 Android users downloaded a malware app that steals Facebook accounts

Even when you download a mobile app from an official source, you should be careful before you give them any personal information. Google is always working to ensure that malicious apps don’t make their way on to the Google Play store, but some still sneak through. These apps often look legitimate, and one managed to fool thousands of Android users in recent weeks. The app contains an Android trojan known as Facestealer.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

How to delete all your Facebook posts without deleting your account

Start with a clean slate on your Facebook profile. With Facebook being one of the oldest social media platforms around, we are all are bound to find some old posts that embarrass us. Therefore, you might want to turn over a new leaf and remove all your posts, especially when applying for a new job. Here’s how to delete all your Facebook posts without deleting your account so you can start afresh.
INTERNET
NewsBreak
Technology
GeekyGadgets

Clear and delete cookies on your iPhone to protect your privacy

IPhone users concerned about online privacy and the ability for third-parties to track their Internet activities or websites they may have visited. Will be pleased to know that there is an easy way to delete and clear cookies from your iPhone, allowing you to remove any Internet history or website data that may be tracking your Internet habits without your knowledge.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

4 Default Apple Settings You Have To Turn Off As Soon As You Buy Your iPhone

It may feel unnatural — even wrong — to adjust any of the settings that come already set up on your iPhone. But the truth is there are plenty of default settings that you can tinker with to create an even better and more personalized iPhone user experience. Tech Expert Cindy Corpis, CEO of SearchPeopleFree, suggests four Apple settings you have to turn off as soon as you buy your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Does Facebook notify when you screenshot?

Screenshotting is a quick way to capture a moment on social media. However, the function has made it that nothing posted is ever permanent. Even with services like Snapchat that are temporary by nature, there are ways around saving its content. Therefore, alerts that someone has taken screenshots are used as a privacy measure. Does Facebook follow suit and notify when you screenshot?
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

Why Do So Many VPN Services Collect Tracking Data on Their Sites?

VPNs are an excellent tool you can use to level up your online privacy and security. However, it may come as a surprise to you to learn that many VPN companies collect tracking data on their websites. So why do so many VPN platforms collect cookie data on their sites?...
TECHNOLOGY
GeekyGadgets

Clear and delete cookies on your Android phone

Following on from our previous article showing how you can clear cookies on iPhone devices, this quick guide will show you how to clear and delete cookies from your Android phone and mobile browsers such as Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Samsung’s official Internet browser and more. Deleting the cookies from your mobile browser readily will help protect your online privacy and stops malicious third parties from tracking your movements online when using your Android phone.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Over 100,000 Android users installed this password stealing app from the Play Store; delete it now!

Security researchers have stumbled upon an app that Google has removed from the Google Play Store after it was downloaded over 100,000 times. What makes this app so deadly is its ability to collect personal data from smartphone users' Facebook accounts. French mobile security firm Pradeo (via ZDNet) says that this app uses malware called "Facestealer,"
CELL PHONES
CNET

Hey, Google, Stop Recording Those Embarrassing Searches: How to Delete Your Voice History

People were understandably freaked out when reports surfaced in 2019 that Google and Amazon were giving human contractors access to audio clips from their customers' Google Home (now Google Nest) and Echo devices. Google has since made a change, requiring you to opt in to having voice searches recorded in the first place. Opting in also allows for human review, though the audio is anonymized. (Google does this to improve personalization across its platform.)
TECHNOLOGY
Android Authority

How to unfriend someone on Facebook

If you want to curate your Facebook friends list or remove people you haven’t spoken to in years, you can easily unfriend someone using the app or website with a few simple steps. Here’s how to unfriend someone on Facebook. QUICK ANSWER. To unfriend someone on Facebook, go...
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

How to Add a Unique Login Message on Windows 11

Group Policy Editor includes an Interactive logon policy option users can enable to create custom login messages. With that policy setting enabled, a PC will display a custom login message just before its users sign in to Windows 11. However, Windows 11 Home edition doesn’t include Group Policy Editor.
SOFTWARE
Fox47News

Apple Started Its Digital Driver’s License And State ID Program

Apple is working toward making the Wallet even more like a physical wallet. Owners of Apple devices who hold a driver’s license or state-issued ID from Arizona can now add them to their digital wallets. The tech giant announced the update on March 23. iPhone or Apple Watch users...
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Apple adds 123 new emoji in iOS 15.4 update

Part of the Monday update to iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, and Apple's other operating system updates, the influx of emoji consists of a total of 123 new designs. Of that group, the list includes all 112 that were approved for inclusion in Emoji 14.0 by the Unicode Consortium in September.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Are you immortalized on Google Street View? It’s easy to find out

Google-branded cars have been trundling up and down many of the world’s streets since 2007, capturing panoramic images for its online Street View tool that lets you explore locations in great detail at ground level. But have you ever wondered if you yourself have been immortalized on Street View,...
INTERNET
TechCrunch

Google Docs now lets you draft emails with others and export them to Gmail

The launch is part of Google’s Smart Canvas push that leverages the “@ menu,” which lets users quickly perform actions. The email draft template can be accessed by entering “@email” in a Google Doc. Doing so will surface a template that includes To, Cc, Bcc and Subject lines. When you’re ready to send the email, you can select the Gmail icon to export your draft to the emailing service. A Gmail compose window will pop up and all of the email fields will be automatically filled out with the information you entered in the email draft in the Google Doc.
INTERNET

