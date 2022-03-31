MRL Replay 3-31

The final Big Three trilogy of This Is Us kicked off with “Number 1” Kevin, which means the next episode, going in order, is “Number 2,” Kate. All three episodes will cover the same period in the days following Thanksgiving 2021, and each of the three episodes will focus on Kevin, Kate, and Randall individually digesting their mother’s mandate that they will not make their lives smaller on her account the way they did when their father passed. The This Is Us Season 6, Episode 9 promo shows how Kate handles things.
