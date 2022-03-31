ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

MRL Replay 3-31

kiss951.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarch Maness update. What did you fish out of the garbage? Name that Bridgertoon! Have you helped a best...

kiss951.com

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Jordi Vilasuso and Wife Kaitlin Share Big News: ‘We’re Crazy Excited’

It’s all about having a real, candid conversation. The Young and the Restless actor Jordi Vilasuso (Rey) and his wife Kaitlin have teamed up for a very special project that’s been a longtime coming — a fun podcast about life and love. Vilasuso posted a photo with his beautiful wife for Making It Work and shared, “The dream of someday working with my wifey has finally come true.” Having learned so much from her, he’s “so excited to take this adventure” with Kaitlin and with the fans.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Mrl
CinemaBlend

This Is Us' Chrissy Metz Discusses The Moment She Knew It Was Over For Kate And Toby

Spoiler alert! This story contains spoilers for This Is Us’ Season 6 episode “The Hill.”. The final Big Three Trilogy continued with This Is Us’ latest episode, “The Hill,” and this week was all about our Katie girl — well, Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) to be exact. Fans have known that “KaToby” is headed for divorce, and it’s been hard to watch the cracks grow larger in their relationship so far this season. This episode didn’t deal the death blow to the marriage, as we know from a flash-forward that an accident involving little Jack and the family’s smoker will be involved, but the couple seemed to hit the point of no return.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Hunter King Teases, ‘The World Will Never Know’

The Young and the Restless alum Hunter King (ex-Summer) decided to play a little guessing game with her followers while she was off on a fun getaway with friends to determine what she was doing while facing her back to the camera. “Is she taking in the view, or hiding her boob sweat?” King asked while sharing a series of photos with two of her gal pals overlooking a beautiful backdrop of the ocean. “The world will never know.”
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
SheKnows

Spencer Is Stunned by What Falls Out of Esme’s Bag — Plus, Victor Hints That the Cassadines Are Running Out of Time

At the PCPD, Michael is released on bail. Jordan spots Curtis, approaches him, and asks if everything is okay. He needs her help. They go to a private room where he asks how much his brother Tommy told her about their father. Jordan says he didn’t say much, and he wasn’t much older than Curtis when he disappeared. Curtis fills Jordan in on what he’s found out about his father, including a sealed arrest record. He asks if she can unseal it, but Jordan refuses.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives

Marlena thought that she was done dealing with all things devil related, but she’s about to find out from Ben that the demon which formerly resided in her body hasn’t actually left Salem. At the same time, Susan — who is now fully convinced that Belle is the one possessed — does her best to get someone to believe her.
TV SERIES
KTEN.com

Best ‘Big Bang Theory’ episodes of all time

For 12 seasons, “The Big Bang Theory” delighted audiences with the antics and misadventures of four nerds and the women who have learned to love them. The CBS sitcom originally focused on a quartet of brilliant, yet socially awkward scientists—Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki), Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg), and Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar)—as well as their next-door neighbor, an attractive woman with street smarts named Penny (Kaley Cuoco).
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Annika Noelle Unpacks the Changes in Hope 2.0 — and the One Thing She and Her Character Will Never Share

She knows her alter-ego better than almost anyone, but that doesn’t mean they have the same tastes. Annika Noelle took on the role of Hope Logan back in 2018 when her predecessor, Kim Matula, left to pursue other projects, and quickly made the part her own. The character, who Noelle refers to as a “hopeless romantic,” was still hung-up on her first love, Liam Spencer, and still entangled in a long-running love triangle with him and Steffy, but she began dealing with more mature themes once the couple got pregnant.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Albany Herald

‘Bold & the Beautiful’ Turns 35: Katherine Kelly Lang Reflects on Brooke’s Romances

The Bold and the Beautiful is celebrating its 35th anniversary this week. The half-hour CBS serial created by the late William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell debuted on March 23, 1987. On Thursday, March 24, head writer/executive producer Bradley Bell (son of William and Lee) is devoting an entire episode to the character of Brooke Logan Forrester, played by original cast member Katherine Kelly Lang, and five of Brooke’s loves.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Sheila Urges Deacon to Go Caveman on Brooke — and Steffy Overhears Thomas’ Cryptic Phone Call

At the cabin, Liam waves Brooke in the door as he concludes a work call. He can see his mother-in-law isn’t okay and asks how he can help. Brooke is looking for Hope. Liam encourages her to talk to him if she needs to unload. Brooke says that means a lot and opens up that everything happened so quickly. It’s all her fault, but she just misses her husband. Brooke is still mystified as to why she did what she did. Liam questions her handing Ridge over to Taylor on a silver platter. Brooke admits she offered him a divorce. Liam is aghast and urges her to go fight for her marriage. Brooke agrees, hugs him, and takes off.
ENTERTAINMENT
Elite Daily

The Final "This Is Kate" Episode Promo Hits Right In The Feels

The final Big Three trilogy of This Is Us kicked off with “Number 1” Kevin, which means the next episode, going in order, is “Number 2,” Kate. All three episodes will cover the same period in the days following Thanksgiving 2021, and each of the three episodes will focus on Kevin, Kate, and Randall individually digesting their mother’s mandate that they will not make their lives smaller on her account the way they did when their father passed. The This Is Us Season 6, Episode 9 promo shows how Kate handles things.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Young Sheldon - Episode 5.19 - A God-Fearin' Baptist And A Hot Trophy Husband - Press Release

“A God-Fearin’ Baptist and a Hot Trophy Husband” – George and Mary insist on meeting the new woman in Georgie’s life. Also, Sheldon and Missy have suspicions about what’s going on with their family, on the CBS Original series YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, April 21 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy