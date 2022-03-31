ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Applications open TODAY for scheme which will send $1,000 a month to ‘randomly selected’ Americans – here’s how to apply

By Forrest McFarland
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U8N5K_0evMq7uE00

A GUARANTEED income program offering "randomly selected" Americans $1,000 a month is accepting applications starting today.

The Breathe program will give 1,000 residents in Los Angeles County the sum of cash for three years with the goal of providing residents with some financial stability.

But there's only two weeks to snap up the opportunity.

The program was announced on March 10 and will accept applications starting today through Wednesday, April 13.

The name comes from the idea that it wants to provide its residents with financial security, allowing them to "breathe" easier.

However, people should be made aware of the eligibility requirements.

Who can apply?

In order to be considered, you must meet the following requirements:

  • Be 18 years of age or older
  • Have a household income that falls at or below 100% of LA County’s area median income (AMI) if single (120% for households of two or more)
  • Have been negatively financially impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic
  • Not be currently enrolled in another guaranteed income project offered by the county, a city, or other public or private entity

The following amounts represent the income eligibility for your pre-tax or gross income:

  • Household of one, max AMI: $56,000
  • Household of two, max AMI: $76,800
  • Household of three, max AMI: $86,400
  • Household of four, max AMI: $96,000
  • Household of five, max AMI: $103,700
  • Household of six, max AMI: $111,350
  • Household of seven, max AMI: $119,050
  • Household of eight, max AMI: $126,700

Only one person per household will be eligible to participate in the program.

How do I apply?

Those who meet the qualifications above should note that all applications will be accepted online.

The application will include a survey that researchers will use to data about participants and others who are selected to be part of a control group.

This information is being collected for research purposes only and will remain confidential.

"There is ample evidence from guaranteed income projects around the country that financial support, coupled with the freedom to make their own decisions about how best to spend their money, offers families the flexibility they need to establish stability and invest in a more prosperous future for themselves," Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl said previously.

Residents interested in applying can find more information by calling 213-342-1003, NBCLA reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sG2VD_0evMq7uE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TGG6F_0evMq7uE00

This comes in the wake of several other California cities developing universal basic income programs.

And we put together a list of all the cities and states offering stimulus checks and UBI programs.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

The US Sun
The US Sun

372K+

Followers

16K+

Posts

116M+

Views

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sheila Kuehl
MarketWatch

My husband and I owe $87,000 on our mortgage and have $400,000 in savings. Should we sell our home now to prepare for retirement?

My husband and I are unsure if we should downsize now or wait for housing prices and our debt to come down. We are recent empty nesters at ages 62 and 68, and both still working full time with an annual net income of $190,000. We have owned the home for over 20 years and the estimated value a few years ago was about $400,000. After a refinance our mortgage balance is $87,000, an equity loan balance of $40,000, savings account of $140,000 and we have only about $260,000 in retirement accounts.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gross Income#Household Income#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Facebook
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
372K+
Followers
16K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy