Jefferson County, AL

Inmate at Jefferson County Jail dies weeks after reportedly trying to hang himself

By Drew Taylor
CBS 42
CBS 42
 1 day ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A man who was found unconscious after allegedly trying to hang himself in his cell at the Jefferson County Jail earlier this month has died.

Sharik Hassan Brown, 24, of Dothan, died at UAB Hospital on Wednesday, over three weeks after being taken there after being found unresponsive from an apparent self-inflicted hanging in his cell March 7. An examination will take place Thursday to determine the cause of Brown’s death.

Brown had been in jail on burglary, theft and harassment charges since first being arrested Feb. 18, according to court records.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with "Local Coverage You Can Count On" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news

