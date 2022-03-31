ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Michael Maguire admits Luke Brooks would’ve had doubts about whether he was wanted by the Tigers as he opens up about struggling half’s attempts to leave club in the off-season

By Dan Cancian For Mailonline
 1 day ago

Michael Maguire has admitted Luke Brooks' desire to leave Wests Tigers may have stemmed from not feeling wanted by the club, but insisted the halfback was now fully focused on football.

Brooks twice asked to be released in the offseason in order to join the Knights, but eventually stayed put.

Speaking to Fox League on Thursday night ahead of the Tigers' game against the Titans on the Gold Coast, Maguire conceded Brooks had gone through 'some tough times' and began to question himself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C41Yw_0evMpocJ00
Luke Brooks (right) twice asked to be released by the Wests Tigers during the offseason

'I think anyone who goes through tough times has some [...] whether it is doubt or do people really want me?

'He’s a human being. You have got to understand he is a human being. I’d imagine the social media in this day and age doesn’t miss you. It is this new age that we have to live in.

'But he is in a good place at the moment and he wants to win more than anyone.'

Earlier this month, reports the 27-year-old had grown unhappy with his circumstances at the club resurfaced again, prompting New South Wales legend Laurie Daley to suggest the club and the players should part ways.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKP4A_0evMpocJ00
The halfback eventually stayed put but his future at the club remains in doubt 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HyUJZ_0evMpocJ00
Brooks is under contract with the Tigers through to the end of the 2023 season

Brooks is under contract with the Tigers through to the end of the 2023 season and is due $850,000 a year over this and the next campaign.

His contract could be a stumbling block for potential suitors, who could also be put off by his recent performances with the halfback largely underwhelming so far this season.

Asked whether Brooks could ask to be released again, he replied: I always say to a player, you do the talking on the field. Your career and those sorts of things always sort themselves out.

'He has just got to keep committed to his training and keep playing the way he is. And look for areas of his game that he can improve every day, which I know he does every single day he trains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06WOMD_0evMpocJ00
Wests' coach Michael Maguire insisted Brooks remains fully committed to the Tigers 

'If he keeps doing that he will get to where he wants to get to.'

Wests have started their campaign with three consecutive losses, but Maguire insisted he could not fault Brooks' commitment and work ethic.

'He has been really good. He has faced a fair bit in his career of being able to develop who he is and how he wants to play,' he added.

'That comes with the territory when you have been playing for a long period of time.

'Obviously the results in the club that he is at has been tough for him. But his passion and desire for this club to be successful, well it’s incredible.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09BACj_0evMpocJ00
The Tigers have now lost their first three games of the NRL season and are bottom of the ladder

Wests' 0-3 start is their worst record over the first three games of the season in 15 years and Maguire is under immense pressure to turn his team's fortunes around.

Poor results on the field have come amid a series of controversies off it. Centre James Roberts was caught breaching NRL regulations by using his mobile phone in the dressing room ahead of the game against the Warriors last week.

That came a week after Roberts was spotted playing poker machines in a Newcastle pub with teammate Daine Laurie until 10.30pm the day before the Tigers lost 26-4 to the Knights.

Meanwhile, club legend and team trainer Robbie Farah last week was forced to deny he had insulted Maguire and called him an 'effing C' during the loss to the Warriors.

Daily Mail

John Terry snubs Jorginho as he picks Mason Mount, 23, as Chelsea's next captain... with out-of-contract Cesar Azpilicueta Barcelona-bound at the end of the season

Former England skipper John Terry has tipped Mason Mount to take over as the Chelsea captain once Cesar Azpilicueta leaves the club. Terry says he 'loves' Azpilicueta's leadership style but insists Chelsea must hand the captain's armband to the 23-year-old to make any real 'progression'. Terry says Mount has the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Premier League clubs spent £272MILLION on agents' fees in the last year with Manchester City forking out the most at £35m... so, how much did your team pay?

Premier League clubs paid agents over £272million between February 2021 and January 2022, official FA figures have revealed. The figure is almost exactly the same as the previous year's, with fees paid to agents and intermediaries going up from £272,220,223 to £272,559,227, a difference of just over £300,000.
PREMIER LEAGUE
