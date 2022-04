STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Staunton’s Economic Development Authority is hosting a public forum next week to discuss Staunton Crossing. The event will be March 31 at 5:30 p.m. in the Great Hall at the Blackburn Inn and Conference Center. The city is asking community members to submit questions that will be answered at the forum.

STAUNTON, VA ・ 9 DAYS AGO