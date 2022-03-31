NOTTINGHAM, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks received word on Thursday that, when the new water line is installed along Seven Courts Drive, it will require the temporary removal and reconstruction of the Proctor Lane traffic circle.

This will most likely occur sometime in May.

Councilman Marks will solicit feedback from the community regarding landscaping they may want to see at the rebuilt circle.

The $1.5 million project should eliminate chronic water main breaks that have routinely impacted households in the area.

Councilman Marks obtained the funding in the FY 2022 budget.

“As this project continues, please continue to be patient and cautious with workers who are installing the water line,” said Councilman Marks.

The post Councilman Marks: Seven Courts traffic circle to be removed, reconstructed during water project appeared first on Nottingham MD .