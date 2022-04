Two people have been arrested after a late-night robbery Sunday left one person shot and another stabbed at the Colonial Grand at Edgewater Apartments in Huntsville. According to police on scene, HPD received a call shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday of a person possibly shot. When officers arrived on scene, they found one victim with a gunshot wound and another with a stab wound. Both were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 6 DAYS AGO