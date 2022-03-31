Wilson church to unveil new name, renovations

Wilson Community Church members help install a new TV in the lobby as part of a $1 million renovation that included a second, more casual worship area and an expansion that tripled the nursery’s size. The congregation will transition to its new name, Eastgate Church, when changes are unveiled Saturday morning.

Wilson Community Church has come a long way since starting in Pastor Gary Combs’ living room, and now the changes include a new name.

“We chose the name Eastgate because we have a vision to share the good news of Jesus Christ in eastern North Carolina, and we want to be seen as an open gate for people to come as they are and be forever changed by the love of Jesus,” Combs said.

While the name is new to the congregation’s Wilson members, followers in Rocky Mount are used to it since the church opened under that name in 2015. The changes run deeper than just a new name and sign, though.

Church leaders applied the finishing touches to a more than $1 million renovation this week. The project transformed the building’s facade and lobby, expanded the nursery and added a second worship space with a more casual vibe.

“Our worship space is more about big sound, but the Gathering Place is like ‘MTV Unplugged’ with violins and acoustic guitars,” Combs said. “People sit around tables with coffee service, and it is more engaging and participatory.”

He said he anticipates the Gathering Place will appeal to a younger generation as well as those who are still concerned about social distancing.

Like many churches, the pandemic caused Wilson Community Church to shift services online for two months in early 2020 before offering worship outdoors in the parking lot. Combs said the current renovations were planned before the pandemic hit, but members continued to give faithfully to the cause and allow the remodel to start last spring without any bank financing.

“We have tried to pay as we go, so we’ve been under construction since we bought this old movie theater with the traditional screens and slanted floors, which are not cheap to level,” Combs said. “I even have a T-shirt that says ‘Under Construction,’ because we’re still not there. We are still being built, and that is not just our building, but us, too. We’re all under construction.”

Leaders will unveil the changes in a 9 a.m. Saturday ceremony at the 2301 Montgomery Drive W. church. All community members are welcome. Visit www.eastgate.church to learn more.