All aboard the National Express! From seaside jaunts to shopping trips and students heading home for the holidays... coach firm celebrates 50 years on the road by calling for customers to share memories

By Harry Howard, History Correspondent For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

From trips to the seaside to long-haul motorway journeys, Britain's most famous coach company has helped make affordable travel more accessible for half a century.

National Express celebrates its 50th anniversary this year after services run by what was then the National Bus Company were united under one brand in 1972.

Since then, the firm's vehicles have wracked up more than 3.8billion miles via millions of journeys that have crisscrossed Britain and Europe.

Now, National Express bosses have called on customers to share their memories of travelling with them as they look to mark their 50 years of existence.

Managing director Chris Hardy said: 'We want passengers and staff, past and present, to get in touch with us with their stories.

'It could be a couple who met on the coach and fell in love, a driver who dealt with an unusual item of lost property, or one of the famous hostesses referenced in the classic Divine Comedy song.'

The recollections will then be compiled and some will feature in an online storybook that is being created to mark the milestone.

Couples who have already shared their stories with the firm include husband and wife Simon and Joanne Jones, from Whaley Bridge, Derbyshire, who met more than 30 years ago on a National Express coach.

Mrs Jones recalled how she was sitting next to her future husband, who was at first was 'listening to Madonna on his Walkman', before they ended up talking for the rest of their journey into London Victoria.

They then exchanged addresses and got married after a two-year long-distance relationship.

From trips to the seaside to long-haul motorway journeys across the country, Britain's most famous coach company has helped to make travel more accessible. National Express celebrates its 50th anniversary this year after coach services run by what was then the National Bus Company were united under one brand in 1972. Above: A National Express coach driving past Parliament in the 1980s
Today National Express has over 900 stops across the UK and operates around 20 million journeys a year (above, interiors from 1975)

Weird and wonderful facts about National Express

1. National Express coaches have covered the A-Z of the nation's roads, travelling 3.5 billion miles - more than NASA'S International Space Station.

2. A coach ticket is purchased every four seconds.

3. All manner of weird and wonderful items have ended up in lost property, from false legs to Indian head-dresses and even a live crab.

4. The longest service is the 588 from London to Inverness - a whopping 582.3 miles.

5. A National Express 49-seater coach takes up to one mile of car traffic off the roads.

6. Coach spotters are 'a thing' - you will often see them at major events or popular junctions taking notes of registration plates.

7. 1,600 drivers currently work for the company.

8. National Express has pioneered many transport industry 'firsts', including the introduction of wheelchair lifts to all its coaches.

9. Drivers cannot start up a National Express coach engine without taking a breathalyser test, which is set much lower than the UK legal limit.

10. Coaches are most commonly used for commuting, day-trips or going on holiday but more than one bride has used a National Express coach to get her to the church on time.

Services run by the National Bus Company were united under what was initially just known as National in 1972. The National Express brand first appeared two years later.

In 1972, ticket prices were very different to what they are now.

The cost of travelling from London to Birmingham would have been £1.20. Now, the average price is £8.15.

The most popular destinations for travel with National in 1972 were London, Bournemouth and Blackpool.

Now, seaside towns have been overtaken by airport destinations and other big cities, such as Birmingham, Bristol and Manchester.

In 1972, 13million journeys on National coaches took place. By 1999, this had increased to 19million. The figure for 2012 was 17million, while in 2019 there were 21million trips.

In contrast to today, smoking was allowed on National Express as late as 1992.

That same year, National Express was floated on the London Stock Exchange, with the initial price being 165 pence per share. Today, the price is 235 pence per share.

Whilst today's tickets are largely bought online, in 1972 they were hand-written and had to be bought at a station or via a travel agent.

Mr and Mrs Jones shared their story of how they met after they had to be evacuated from their homes in Whaley Bridge following serious flooding in the town in 2019.

The couple met when Mrs Jones was travelling from Manchester down to her home town of Crawley, whilst Mr Jones was on his way to Gatwick Airport for a holiday to Magaluf.

Mrs Jones said: 'I remember he was listening to Madonna on his walkman. It was very loud. The driver made an announcement about a delay and Simon took his headphones off to ask what he had said. We talked the rest of the way to London and exchanged addresses when we got to Victoria.

'That week I received a postcard from Simon from Magaluf which I still have to this day. A month later we went on our first date and the rest is history.'

The pair, who were then aged 25 and 26 respectively, then made a two-year long-distance relationship work thanks in part to regular visits on National Express coaches.

Services run by the National Bus Company were united under what was initially just known as National in 1972. The National Express brand first appeared two years later. Above: A National coach prior to the emergence of the National Express brand
In 1972, ticket prices were very different to what they are now. The cost of travelling from London to Birmingham would have been £1.20. Now, the average price is £8.15. Above:  A National Express coach in the 1970s
National Express was floated on the London Stock Exchange in 1992, with the initial price being 165 pence per share. Today, the price is 235 pence per share. Above: A modern National Express coach
Mr and Mrs Jones met when Mrs Jones was travelling from Manchester down to her home town of Crawley, whilst Mr Jones was on his way to Gatwick Airport for a holiday to Magaluf

Mr Jones said: 'We are proof that long-distance relationships really can work. We got married five years later and now have two grown-up children that we are very proud of. Sara is 24 and working in China and Ben is in his final year at drama school.'

Mrs Jones added: 'For years people have told us that we should share our story. I finally got round to it 30 years after it started.'

Other couples who have found love with the help of National Express include Hazel and Leon Czarnecki.

The pair met when Mr Czarnecki bought a coach ticket from his future wife in 1995 so he could go and visit his mother in Glasgow.

National Express coaches offered a cheap way to travel around the UK. Above: A National Express advertisement from the 1980s. It showed how a return to London from Birmingham cost £4 
National Express was formed after services run by the National Bus Company were united into one business, which was initially just known as National. Pictured: A National Express coach in the 1980s
National Express was initially known as National when it was founded in 1972. Above: A coach bearing the original brand name
Promotional images from the 1980s showed happy customers being served hot drinks on a National Express coach
The National Express brand first appeared in 1974, two years after coach services run by the National Bus Company had been united under one name
Women working for National Express are seen taking bookings at a new call centre that opened in 1974
National Express used to run a catering service on its coaches. This ended in the year 2000. Above: Customers being served hot drinks and food on a coach in the 1970s

When he returned a few days later to embark on his journey, Mrs Czarnecki asked him how his mother was, prompting her future husband to remark that she had a good memory.

The pair then enjoyed a dinner and a dance that night and got married just two weeks later.

As alluded to by Mr Hardy, National Express was famously referred to in pop band The Divine Comedy's hit of the same name.

One line from the song reads: 'On the National Express there's a jolly hostess Selling crisps and tea. She'll provide you with drinks and theatrical winks For a sky-high fee.'

Mr Hardy added: 'Coach travel has moved on immeasurably in the last fifty years. Journeys are quicker and more reliable, our coaches are safer and more comfortable than ever; and we've continuously invested to ensure we have the greenest fleet on the road.

'But what hasn't changed is that we've always been all about people. I believe that's a big part of why we're still around and able to celebrate fifty years on the road and is something I'm immensely proud of.

'I'm excited to see what the future brings as we rebuild after a difficult two years and can't wait to hear what stories are submitted.'

