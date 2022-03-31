Central Jersey Resident Scammed In Gift Card Scheme: Police

Computer Photo Credit: Photo by freestocks on Unsplash

A resident of Central Jersey told police she was scammed via email in a gift card scheme.

On March 21, a Middlesex Borough resident said she received an email with a bill from what she initially believed was a legitimate company, police said.

She reportedly contacted the telephone number listed in the email and spoke with a man who requested her personal information, which she provided.

She was then instructed to purchase Target gift cards at a CVS Pharmacy and provided the caller with the PIN numbers, realizing afterward that she had been scammed.

The resident suffered a reported loss of $3,000 as a result of the fraud, police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.