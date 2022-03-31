ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

3 hurt when Tesla crashes on top of ambulance

By Matt Meyer, Nexstar Media Wire
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34y6a0_0evMmnGr00

SAN DIEGO ( KSWB ) — Three people were hurt Wednesday when a Tesla crashed through a fence and landed on top of an ambulance in a San Diego parking lot, officials said.

The crash happened around 9:40 a.m. just south of the Kaiser Permanente hospital in Kearny Mesa, California, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the driver lost control, but it appeared they may have accelerated out of a parking space instead of backing up, officials said. The car careened down a small embankment, crashed through a fence and landed on a parked ambulance in the lot below.

Power outages hit 3 Mobile County schools, classes canceled

Photos shared on the fire department’s Twitter account showed the Tesla sitting on top of the downed fence, with its front half balanced precariously on the ambulance and its back half still on the hill. The car’s front wheels and front two doors were suspended in the air, bridging a gap between the ambulance and a 7- or 8-foot wall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dog0V_0evMmnGr00
A San Diego Fire-Rescue official looks up at the braces holding a Tesla in position after its driver crashed down a hill and landed on top of an ambulance in Kearny Mesa. (Photo: San Diego Fire-Rescue)

Authorities told three people inside the car to stay put until a technical rescue team could reach them, SDFD’s Mónica Muñoz told KSWB by email. Rescuers eventually removed the trio, and they were taken to the hospital with injuries. Officials did not share further details about their status.

Crews then had to determine how to safely remove the car from the ambulance. Fire officials said they were concerned about potentially damaging the electric vehicle’s battery. The technical rescue team used tools to brace the car while they figured out what to do next.

By about 11:45 a.m., crews had lifted the car off the other vehicle and back onto the ground, running thick straps through each window and across the ceiling of the Tesla, then pulling it up with a crane.

The ambulance involved in the crash was one in a long line of emergency vehicles parked in the lower lot.

No one outside of the Tesla was hurt in the crash, officials said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 2

WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5

27K+

Followers

10K+

Posts

5M+

Views

Related
WTVQ

Former Miss Kentucky Teen USA faces charges after crash with ambulance

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – Former Miss Kentucky Teen USA 2018 Jordan Crozier, of Somerset, is facing several charges in connection to a crash with an ambulance Wednesday night. According to an arrest citation, the 22-year-old is charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol (first degree), Wanton Endangerment (first degree), Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License, and Disorderly Conduct (second degree).
SOMERSET, KY
Daily Voice

2 Hurt In Sussex County Head-On Crash

Two people were hurt in a head-on crash in Sussex County Sunday morning, authorities said. The vehicles collided on Waterloo Road near Colony Road in Byram Township, the local fire department said. The victims were evaluated at the scene while emergency crews cleared a minor fluid spill. The victims were...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Mobile County, AL
City
San Diego, CA
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
California State
Local
Alabama Accidents
Mobile County, AL
Crime & Safety
Mobile County, AL
Accidents
San Diego, CA
Accidents
City
Mobile, AL
Local
California Crime & Safety
WBTW News13

1 killed, 4 hurt in Marlboro County crash

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and four others injured Monday evening in a two-vehicle crash in Marlboro County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened about 6:50 p.m. at the intersection of Salem Road and Coxe Road W. and involved a 2012 Toyota sedan and a 2011 GMC […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
CBS LA

Man who walked away after being struck by hit-and-run driver found dead on Van Nuys sidewalk

Help is needed to find the vehicle that fatally struck a man whose body was found on a sidewalk overnight in Van Nuys hours later.A collision was reported at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday near Victory Boulevard and Kester Avenue. The vehicle had been going east on Victory when it hit a pedestrian, and did not stop to help the man.Bystanders tried to help the seriously injured pedestrian, but he refused their assistance, got up and walked south through an alley from the crash scene, according to police. LAPD officers responded to the scene, but did not find anyone in connection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WJTV 12

WATCH: Possible tornado in Florida caught on camera

UPDATE as of 7:30 a.m. — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported destroyed homes and downed power lines near the Gilberts Mill Road area. Please use caution when driving through this area. Refrain travel in this area, if possible. WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A possible tornado was spotted in the Chipley area Thursday morning […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambulance#Traffic Accident#Twitter#Sdfd#Kswb
The Independent

Drawbridge operator in Florida arrested after woman, 79, fell to her death

A drawbridge operator has been arrested in Florida after a woman fell to her death last month.Artissua Ladaye Paulk was arrested and charged with manslaughter by culpable negligence, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office reported on Thursday.On 6 February Ms Paulk was operating the Royal Park Bridge in West Palm Beach when Carol Wright, 79, fell 50 feet to her death.Ms Wright was crossing from east to west with her bicycle when the section she was walking on began to raise, according to USA Today.A Good Samaritan tried to help Ms Wright but was unable to hold on to her....
ACCIDENTS
WKRG News 5

Missing Mobile teen dead in Mississippi hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile teenager who was reported missing by the Mobile Police Department died last Thursday in a local hospital, according to a news release by the D’Iberville Police Department. According to D’Iberville police, just before 1 p.m. on March 24 first responders were called to a local hotel for a medical […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

2 shootings in 12 minutes, Okaloosa deputies investigate

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) –The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two reports of shots fired.  In the span of 12 minutes, shots were fired in two separate locations March 20 in Okaloosa County. The first shooting happened at Shirley Drive off Lovejoy Road at about 1:30 p.m. A home and several vehicles were hit, […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Tesla
WAPT

Woman killed in head-on crash in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — One person was killed in a head-on collision near Jackson State University. Jackson police are investigating Thursday evening's crash on University Boulevard and Terry Road. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the driver who was killed as 71-year-old Linda Harris, of Jackson.
JACKSON, MS
AL.com

2 males shot dead Friday afternoon in Mobile double homicide

Police are investigating a double homicide after two people were killed Friday afternoon in Mobile, authorities said. Around 1:36 p.m. Friday, Mobile police officers responded to Cottage Hill Road and Azalea Road on a call of two people shot, said police spokeswoman Officer Katrina Frazier. Officers found two male victims...
MOBILE, AL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Two people hurt in Beloit shooting, crash

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police are investigating after a shooting and car crash sent two people to the hospital. Officers were called to Colley Road, near Willowbrook Road, around 3 a.m. Saturday morning. There were reports of shots fired. A short time later, police were sent to a crash about three miles away. The […]
BELOIT, WI
WKRG News 5

Man dies after being pinned between motorhome and SUV

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are investigating a crash where a pedestrian was pinned between an SUV and a motorhome. The man was pinned after being struck by a Ford vehicle traveling along 7200 Floyd Drive. The man was hit while he was standing between a Ford motorhome and […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy