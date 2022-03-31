ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, CO

96-Year-Old Colorado Man Won't Face Charges For Shooting Maintenance Worker

By Zuri Anderson
97.3 KBCO
97.3 KBCO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AgnJA_0evMmirE00
Photo: Boulder County Sheriff's Office

An elderly man won't stand trial after killing a maintenance worker at an assisted living facility in Colorado, according to the Boulder Daily Camera .

A judge dismissed the case against 96-year-old Okey Payne , who's accused of fatally shooting 44-year-old Ricardo Medina-Rojas on February 3, 2021. Payne was facing charges of first-degree murder and two counts of felony menacing, but his defense attorneys reportedly filed a motion to dismiss the case after he was deemed too incompetent to stand trial. Prosecutors didn't object, reporters say.

The shocking incident happened at Legacy Assisted Living in Lafayette, Colorado, where Medina-Rojas confronted Payne about allegedly stealing $200 from him, police say. That's when Payne shot Medina-Rojas in the head and flashed his gun at two people who tried to help the victim, authorities allege.

Doctors determined the 96-year-old suspect's age and delusions made him incompetent to stand trial, adding that his conditions aren't likely to improve. Reporters also noted that he refused to participate in testing, as well. Lafayette Police and Adult Protective Services also claim the theft allegations against Payne were unsubstantiated.

Payne will be admitted to the Colorado Mental Health Institute in Pueblo.

“The law requires the court to dismiss the case when the prosecution cannot overcome the doctors’ determination that he is incompetent,” Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in a statement, per the Boulder Daily Camera . "The defendant belongs in the secured facility at the state hospital for the rest of his natural life... Okey Payne committed a brutal and unjustified murder of an innocent victim who was a loving father and husband. Sadly, the victim’s family had believed this would be the outcome. They are striving to cherish the memories of Mr. Medina-Rojas."

Comments / 4

Related
CBS Denver

Victim Identified In Suspected Inmate-To-Inmate Murder At Old Max

By Anna Maria Basquez CANON CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– State officials said the death of an inmate on March 8 at Colorado Territorial Correctional Facility is suspected to be an inmate-to-inmate homicide, possibly between cellmates. Officials named the victim as Cruz Carbajal, 41, who resided in Mesa County before incarceration. “A suspect has been identified, but has not yet been named due to the ongoing nature of the investigation,” the statement by the Colorado Department of Corrections said. Officials were checking whether the suspect was transferred from the facility. Cruz Carbajal (credit: Dept. of Corrections) Staff at Carbajal’s facility, known as “Old Max,” which was...
CANON CITY, CO
WTHI

Local 22-year-old faces drug charges

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) A search warrant in this Wabash Valley city leads to several charges for a 22-year old. Over in Vincennes, Ashlea Boatwright is now facing several drug-related charges. The Vincennes Police Department says this happened at 5:30 p.m. Friday night. This was at the 200 block of North...
VINCENNES, IN
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

SC man who shot, killed young father he rescued from lake won’t face charges, official say

SALEM, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina officials say they won’t file charges against a boater who fatally shot a man that he helped rescue from the water. A statement from the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office says 10th Judicial Circuit Solicitor David Wagner ruled that the Tuesday shooting of 29-year-old Nathan Drew Morgan by an unnamed 74-year-old man was in self-defense.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boulder County, CO
Boulder County, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Lafayette, CO
City
Pueblo, CO
City
Boulder, CO
Lafayette, CO
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Six severed heads reportedly left on car roof in Mexico with a sign warning others: "This will happen to anyone who messes around"

The mutilated bodies of six people were found on Thursday in a vehicle in southern Mexico, authorities said -- the latest gruesome discovery in a country riven by gang-related violence. Reuters, citing a statement from the attorney general's office of Guerrero, reported that the severed heads of six men were discovered on top of a Volkswagen abandoned on a busy boulevard in the town of Chilapa de Alvarez.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KXRM

Kara Nichols died by strangulation, says coroner

COLORADO SPRINGS — Kara Nichols, a 19-year-old woman in Colorado Springs, seemingly disappeared 10 years ago. Now, finally, the details of her murder are coming to light. Nichols’ remains were discovered last month at a property in Black Forest where Joel Hollendorfer and parents lived for years – his mother still does. Hollendorfer is accused […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Dougherty
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Mental Health#Defense Attorneys#Murder#Boulder County Sheriff#The Boulder Daily Camera#Legacy Assisted Living
OutThere Colorado

Man attacked by mountain lion on front porch of Colorado home

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials, someone was attacked by a mountain lion in southwest Colorado's Montezuma County on February 27. Michael Warren, 47, was at his home in the area of Lebanon when he heard a "loud thud" on his front porch. The sound prompted his dogs to start barking aggressively and he decided to investigate, believing that the source of the sound was a fight between domestic cats.
COLORADO STATE
Fox News

Naomi Irion kidnapping suspect 'not talking,' family has 'no reason' to believe she is hurt, brother says

The search for missing Nevada 18-year-old woman Naomi Irion continues as a suspect in her kidnapping prepares to appear in court Wednesday for a bail hearing. Troy Driver, 41, is charged with first-degree kidnapping and is currently being held on $750,000 bond, according to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office. Irion remains missing, and the FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts.
FERNLEY, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
1230 ESPN

Inmate Found Dead Inside Colorado Prison Likely Murdered

An inmate incarcerated in a Colorado prison was found dead in his cell and evidence shows that he was most likely a victim of homicide. The incident took place on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in the early morning hours when prison guards at the Colorado Territorial Correctional Facility found an inmate laying on the floor of his cell unconscious.
COLORADO STATE
97.3 KBCO

97.3 KBCO

Denver, CO
4K+
Followers
973
Post
782K+
Views
ABOUT

World Class Rock Denver/Boulder

 https://kbco.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy