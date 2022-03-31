ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brees: 'I can't think of a more resilient place than New Orleans'

By Mark Menard
 2 days ago

With WWL Radio celebrating its 100th anniversary, the station is taking a moment to look back at some of its greatest moments, and in its longtime role as the flagship station of the New Orleans Saints, legendary quarterback Drew Brees played a role in quite a few of those great moments.

So it was only fitting that Brees joined Sports Talk Wednesday night to look back on his career and his relationship with WWL, a station he said he did indeed listen to during his playing days.

"I did because I just like to hear Bobby talk," Brees laughed. "Especially after the wins because I knew Bobby was going to be pretty enthusiastic after those wins."

Brees also discussed the bond he formed with the city and its residents during his 15 seasons wearing the black and gold.

"I can't think of a more resilient place in all of America than New Orleans and the citizens of New Orleans with everything that we've had to endure," Brees said. "I'll never forget when Sean Payton called me for the first time and said he wanted me to be his quarterback and come and be a part of this journey, that it was so much more than just football. And I think I recognized that right away in coming to New Orleans."

Brees said the players definitely fed off of the city's relationship with its pro football team.

"Just being around the people and feeling their energy and their spirit," Brees said. "Honestly, that's what inspired us every step of the way. And it got us through some really tough times I think as a team because we always knew the city had our back. And it just made us want to win that much more for them."

