ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Broccoli takes the cake as America’s favorite vegetable

By Chris Melore, StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=073R1t_0evMmg5m00

NEW YORK ( StudyFinds.org ) – What’s your favorite vegetable? If you said broccoli, you’ve got good company! According to a new study, broccoli and carrots reign as the supreme vegetables throughout the country (70% and 69%, respectively), with spinach (55%) rounding out the top three vegetables Americans are most likely to eat.

Four in 10 Americans think being a picky eater is holding them back from trying new foods, especially vegetables. The recent survey of 2,122 Americans reveals that 38 percent won’t try a new veggie just because they’re too picky and 16 percent claim they don’t know how to cook other veggies outside their comfort zone. Only 30 percent feel confident that they eat a balanced diet most of the time, with one in four (26%) admitting that they only eat healthy once in a while.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Bolthouse Farms , the study explores the motivators behind people’s cooking habits, as well as Americans’ relationship with vegetables, revealing the most popular produce in the kitchen.

When it comes to vegetables , people really are creatures of habit — 62 percent always buy the same veggies when shopping for produce. The most popular veggies bought each week include potatoes (61%), lettuce (61%), onions (55%), and carrots (53%).

“It’s great to see Americans investing in their health by finding different ways to incorporate vegetables into their diets,” says Adam Hellstern, Sr. Director of Agricultural Strategy & Marketing at Bolthouse Farms, in a statement. “Vegetables are so important to Americans, especially carrots – especially with 21 percent of respondents putting trust in carrots as the first solid food they fed to their baby.”

While homestyle and hearty dishes are often regarded as comfort food, the survey suggests vegetables provide some level of comfort, as well. Two in three respondents who like veggies feel relaxed or peaceful after eating them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BTT9J_0evMmg5m00

The carrot is king of the dipping tray

Carrots topped the list of veggies respondents would be most likely to include in a veggie tray (74%), followed by broccoli (65%) and celery (62%).

Carrots (34%) also join celery (33%) as the most dippable vegetables . More millennials said they’d pick up a carrot for dipping (38%), compared to those over the age of 57 (27%). Over half the poll would give select vegetables a second chance if they learned how to cook them properly (52%) or if they learned more about their health benefits (42%).

“Change from the usual can be good, especially for the 57 percent of Americans that said they’ve eaten a vegetable that tasted better than they expected. Trying new foods as part of a balanced diet can break Americans ‘picky habits,’ and eating vegetables comes with a variety of great benefits ,” Hellstern says. “Americans’ relationship with food is focused on healthy eating plus great taste, and carrots bring both to the table, supporting everything from digestion to immunity to bone health.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
30Seconds

Badass Ground Beef Potato Casserole Recipe: This Easy Mexican Casserole Recipe Is Incredible

Creamy potatoes layered with spicy seasoned ground beef, corn and cheese is incredible. This Mexican potato casserole recipe is all you need on your plate. This easy potato casserole recipe can be served as a main dish, hearty (very hearty!) side dish and makes a perfect potluck dish. Be sure to print several copies of the recipe, because you're sure to get asked for it.
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

What Is Cottage Cheese and How Is It Made?

Cottage cheese is a tasty, creamy, and versatile ingredient that deserves a permanent spot in your fridge. But what exactly is cottage cheese — and where does it come from? Here's everything you'll ever need to know about the kitchen staple:. What Is Cottage Cheese?. Cottage cheese is essentially...
FOOD & DRINKS
thecountrycook.net

Bacon Fried Cabbage

A deliciously easy side dish, this southern Bacon Fried Cabbage is full of flavor, doesn't require many ingredients and is the perfect comfort food!. Are you a cabbage fan? I am, especially when it comes to this Bacon Fried Cabbage. Cabbage is such a humble vegetable that many cultures, especially Eastern European cultures, use it as a staple side dish and use it in a variety of ways. I have always loved fried cabbage and we have been making this recipe for generations and my family loves it! With a slightly sweet and salty flavor, it really is irresistible! If you are looking for for a delicious cabbage side dish, then you absolutely must make this Bacon Fried Cabbage recipe!
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetables#United States#Healthy Food#Food Drink#Americans#Onepoll#Bolthouse Farms
Mashed

Jamie Oliver's Tuna Salad Recipe Uses An Unexpected Vegetable

Tuna salad has been around for a while, so it makes sense that it has countless variations. Fresh tuna. Canned tuna. Celery or pickles. Carrots. Jalapenos. Hard-boiled eggs. Mayo or yogurt. Some people even swear by adding sugar to their tuna!. Beyond just individual recipes, tuna salad also has regional...
RECIPES
Mashed

The Pioneer Woman's Cake Memories Are So Relatable

Ree Drummond, or the Pioneer Woman, takes to Instagram again with four recipes that are "near and dear" to her heart. Her post features a chocolate cake, stuffed peppers, a casserole of sorts, and some hearty meat stew, which were all featured in a recent episode of her Food Network show.
RECIPES
Popculture

Popular Spinach and Artichoke Dip Recalled in 48 States

Schwan's Brand recalled a popular spinach and artichoke dip because the packaging did not list soy and wheat as ingredients on the label. Those with allergies or sensitivities to both ingredients could have a severe or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product. The recall covers products distributed in the 48 contiguous states through Schwan's home delivery network.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Bon Appétit

Shawarma Roast Chicken With Shallots and Lemons

Yogurt is a common marinade throughout the Levant region. Not only does it act as a tenderizer, but it also creates a crust on the meat and carries the flavor of the spices (here those are the shawarma heavy-hitters like cumin, coriander, and turmeric). The chicken marinates for just 30 minutes (or up to 12 hours in the fridge if you’re not in a rush), which makes it exceedingly doable without tons of planning. Roasting the bird alongside halved shallots and sliced lemons means you get jammy and crispy accompanying bites built right in, cooked in the rich chicken juices.
RECIPES
Mashed

Fried Brown Rice Recipe

Fried rice is a hearty comfort food that's loved by most people. Whether cooked at a restaurant or at home, fried rice is a genius way to dress up the affordable pantry staple and make it something special. One easy swap you can make to create a fried rice that's on the healthier side is switching to whole grain brown rice instead of white.
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

Air-Fryer Whole Chicken

1 broiler/fryer chicken (3 to 4 pounds) Preheat air fryer to 350°. Brush outside of chicken with olive oil and sprinkle with seasoned salt. Place chicken, breast side down, on tray in air-fryer basket; cook 30 minutes. Flip chicken and cook until a thermometer inserted in thickest part of thigh reads 170°-175°, 35-40 minutes longer. Remove chicken; let stand 15 minutes before carving.
FOOD & DRINKS
leitesculinaria.com

Creamy French Chicken Stew

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. This creamy French chicken stew, a variation on blanquette, is made with chicken breasts, carrots, mushrooms, celery, onion, and a creamy sauce. It feels decadent but is surprisingly virtuous. Adapted from Mardi Michels...
RECIPES
EverydayHealth.com

3 Healthy Deviled Egg Recipes

When life hands you lemons, you know what to do. But what about when life hands you a bunch of hard-boiled eggs? One common solution is to devil them into that favorite springtime appetizer and star of many picnics and potlucks. But the name, which ostensibly refers to cooking them with a lot of spicy seasonings, could just as easily refer to the hell this dish can wreak on your diet if you’re not careful.
RECIPES
Real Health

Healthy Recipe: Mushroom & Egg Toast

This quick Mushroom & Egg Toast recipe can be a great breakfast or a satisfying quick lunch. Mushrooms are rich in vitamins and minerals like selenium, an important antioxidant for metabolic health, and the eggs bring a nice hit of protein. So easy and so very good. 4 servings. 20...
RECIPES
The Daily South

What's The Difference Between Chiffon Cake and Sponge Cake?

Over the decades, the Southern Living Test Kitchen has developed quite a few fantastic cake recipes. Of late, there's a Strawberry-Rosé Snack Cake, which comes together in just one bowl. There's a Glazed Donut Buttermilk Cake, also known as the perfect treat for your next book club meeting. There's even a Milky Way Cake, inspired by the classic candy bar (its frosting is even spiked with Ovaltine Chocolate Malt drink).
RECIPES
104.5 KDAT

Local Coffee Beans Take Part in Brewing QC’s Favorite Beer

It could be said that the Quad Cities loves two things: Coffee and Beer. An easy argument for that case would be the Uncommon Stout, which is in the running for Quad Cities favorite beer. It might not have the widespread appeal and distribution of a Cherry Bomb Blonde, but if you ask any local beer lover about their favorite beer you can be sure Uncommon is in the conversation.
DRINKS
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
849K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy