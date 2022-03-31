NOPD investigates a homicide in N.O. East

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in New Orleans East.

The incident happened in the 10300 block of Almonaster Avenue. Police say the initial report was received just before 7:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

The responding officers found a male subject was found down at the location. The victim has been declared deceased. The incident was confirmed at about 7:37 a.m.

Homicide Detective Miles Guirreri is in charge of the investigation and can be reached at (504) 658-5300.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or CRIMESTOPPERS at (504) 822-1111, toll free 1-877-903-7867.