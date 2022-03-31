ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOPD investigates a homicide in N.O. East

By Kenny Kuhn
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sVDYU_0evMmfD300

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in New Orleans East.

The incident happened in the 10300 block of Almonaster Avenue. Police say the initial report was received just before 7:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

The responding officers found a male subject was found down at the location. The victim has been declared deceased. The incident was confirmed at about 7:37 a.m.

Homicide Detective Miles Guirreri is in charge of the investigation and can be reached at (504) 658-5300.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or CRIMESTOPPERS at (504) 822-1111, toll free 1-877-903-7867.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
NOLA.com

3 shot and killed inside apartment in Gentilly, New Orleans police say

Three adults were shot and killed inside an apartment next to McDonogh 35 Senior High School in Gentilly, New Orleans police said Monday. The shooting was reported to authorities at 3 a.m. in the 4100 block of Encampment Street (map). Police found two men and a woman inside an apartment. They had all been shot, police said, and died at the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

2 girls arrested, accused of holding down another girl and stabbing her

Two girls were arrested Sunday afternoon in Little Woods after one suspect held a girl down and another suspect stabbed her, New Orleans police said. Police responded to the aggravated battery by cutting at around 3:14 p.m. in the 7100 block of Crowder Boulevard. The three girls—two 13-year-olds and one 11-year-old—got in a verbal fight, then one suspect held the 13-year-old victim down while another suspect stabbed her. Emergency Medical Services took the girl to the hospital to be treated for lacerations.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nopd#Crimestoppers
NOLA.com

Woman accused in Metairie murder of ex-boyfriend's new lover paid $4K to co-defendants: JPSO

In the weeks before her murder, Charlene Jones had been having a lot of trouble with her boyfriend's ex-girlfriend, Monica Every, authorities said. Jones, 48, had been on the receiving end of campaign of harassment waged by Every, 49, that included endless phone calls and even a phony tip called in to Crimestoppers to try and implicate her in a crime, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office Detective Scott Bradley.
METAIRIE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGNO

Monroe men involved in drive-by shooting targeting police officer

UPDATE: According to the Monroe Police Department Public Information Officer Michael Fendall, the three passengers have prior weapons arrests and charges. Fendall reported that: Deburr has prior weapons arrests from 2021 and February of 2022 Hollins has prior arrests including weapons charges from 2021 Owens has prior arrests including past weapons charges from 2020 and […]
MONROE, LA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy