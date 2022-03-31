ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Paterson Detectives Seize Ex-Con, Loaded Gun, High-Capacity Mag Following Chase

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JDxEH_0evMmdRb00
Paterson police Photo Credit: Paterson PD Ceasefire Unit (file photo)

An ex-con from Philadelphia tossed a gun with a high-capacity magazine onto a roof while being chased by detectives in Paterson, authorities said.

It began as Detectives Kenneth Kerwin, John Traynor and Wojciech Kulbabinski approached a group gathered in front of a convenience store at the corner of Madison and Essex streets, city Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

As they did, former Paterson resident Billy Souverain began tipping away, Speziale said.

Souverain, 31, ran when told to stop by the detectives, who chased him on foot onto Straight Street before seizing him in a private driveway, the director said.

Kerwin and Traynor also recovered a black 9mm Glock Model 19 -- with 17 rounds of ammo in a high-capacity magazine -- that he'd tossed onto a nearby roof, he said.

Souverain was charged with weapons offenses, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and a high-capacity magazine, following the 9:50 p.m. chase on Monday, March 28, Speziale said.

Police sent him to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

They sent the gun to New Jersey State Police for ballistics testing to determine whether it may have been used in any crimes.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paterson, NJ
Madison, NJ
Crime & Safety
Essex, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Madison, NJ
Paterson, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Madison, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
Essex, CT
Daily Voice

Boy Who OD'd On Bus Had Been Cleaning Uncle's Fentanyl Paraphernalia: Prosecutor

A 35-year-old man from Camden County has been arrested for causing the fentanyl-overdose death of his 12-year-old nephew, authorities said. The boy had been directed by Troy Nokes, 35, of Blackwood, to clean fentanyl paraphernalia before he passed out on a school bus on Jan. 24, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Twp. Police Chief David Harkins.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Jersey State Police#Mag#Convicted Felon
Daily Voice

Convicted Big-Time Pot Trafficker From Englewood Caught Doing It Again, Prosecutor Says

An Englewood man who served four months in state prison for smuggling thousands of pounds of pot from California in stereo speakers got caught dealing again, authorities said. Oscar Holguin, 42, had two pounds of marijuana in his car when Narcotic Task Force detectives searched it – and arrested him – earlier this week, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Voice

BUSTED: Trenton Man Found With 71 Heroin Decks, Handgun With High-Capacity Mag, Police Say

A Trenton man was slapped with drug and weapons offenses after he was found with more than 70 decks of heroin and a handgun with a high-capacity magazine, authorities said. Ivan Olmeda-Vargas, 39, was found with 71 heroin decks and a Smith and Wesson M&P .40 cal. semi-automatic handgun as detectives pulled him over on Tuesday, March 15, Police Director Steve E. Wilson said on Thursday, March 24.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Pre-Dawn Prowlers From NYC Caught At Route 4 Car Dealership With Guns, Drugs: Paramus PD

The getaway driver for a pair of car thieves caught prowling a Route 4 car dealership in Paramus before dawn was carrying two guns and several heroin folds, authorities said. Officer Matthew Orefice chased down one of them while responding to a call of men with flashlights peering into vehicle on the DCH Paramus Honda lot shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday, March 24, Deputy Police Chief Robert M. Guidetti said.
PARAMUS, NJ
Daily Voice

NY Man Claims '$2,500 A Week For Life' Lottery Prize

A man has claimed a "$2,500 A Week For Life" New York Lottery prize. Queens resident David Barranco, of Elmhurst, won the top prize in the scratch-off game and opted to receive his prize as 20 annual installments of $78,884 after required withholdings, New York Lottery reported on Thursday, March 17.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
243K+
Followers
39K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy