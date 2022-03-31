ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Married At First Sight's Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant and The Bachelor's Brittany Hockley don their finest for the red carpet premiere of Luxe Listings Sydney

By A. James
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

An A-list of glamorous celebrities hit the red carpet on Thursday night for the second season premiere of Amazon's reality real estate show Luxe Listings Sydney.

Kylie Sandilands and pregnant partner Tegan Kynaston led the arrivals alongside Married At First Sight couple Cameron Merchant and Jules Robinson.

They were joined by reality star-turned-podcaster Brittany Hockley, beauty blogger Sammy Robinson and the Luxe Listings Sydney cast - real estate agents D'Leanne Lewis, Gavin Rubinstein, Simon Cohen and new addition, Monika Tu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g4JHN_0evMmbg900
Smart: Married At First Sight's Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant looked sensational at the red carpet premiere of Luxe Listings Sydney on Thursday

MAFS success story Cameron and Jules were every inch the dynamic duo at the event.

The couple who first met on Married at First Sight in 2018, and tied the knot in real-life in 2019, looked radiant with both going for bold choices.

Jules dazzled on the night in a velvet pants suit with statement jewellery.

Meanwhile, Cameron wore a jacket with a wild leopard print design and capped it off with dark pants, a black shirt and silk tie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07wG8Z_0evMmbg900
Stunning: The Bachelor's Brittany Hockley ensured all eyes were on here in a curve-hugging black mini-dress

The Bachelor's Brittany Hockley ensured all eyes were on here in a curve-hugging black mini-dress.

The celebrity podcaster dazzled with a pair of gold hoop earrings.

Kyle Sandilands snuggled with pregnant wife Tegan at the event.

The blonde beauty looked fabulous in a white patterned dress and finished off her styling with a matching pink handbag and chunky high heels.

Meanwhile, the radio titan opted for a sleeveless vest and sneakers sporting a daring blue slash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1foUsm_0evMmbg900
Power couple: Kyle Sandilands snuggled with pregnant wife Tegan at the event

The Luxe Listings Sydney agents made a powerful impression on the red carpet.

Gavin appeared elegant in a cool-and-casual all-white ensemble.

Simon made a bold statement in a black blazer, trousers and dress T-shirt.

Monika wore a very glamorous '60s style blue dress with cape like sleeves.

While D'Leanne went for a stunning burnt orange ensemble with a divine belted clasp that cinched in her waist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lcLNU_0evMmbg900
Super agents: The Luxe Listings Sydney agents made a powerful impression on the red carpet. Pictured: D'Leanne Lewis, Simon Cohen, Monika Tu and  Gavin Rubinstein
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HiGgc_0evMmbg900
Cute: Beauty blogger Sammy Robinson looked pretty in pink on the night and complemented her look with a fabulous 'fairy floss' handbag

Beauty blogger Sammy Robinson looked pretty in pink on the night and complemented her look with a fabulous 'fairy floss' handbag.

The breathtaking blonde decorated her plunging neckline with a sweet white shell necklace.

Sporting the night's biggest fashion statement was Love Island Australia star Cassidy McGill, who turned heads in a revealing black outfit.

The first three episodes of Luxe Listings Sydney Season 2 will be available on Prime Video from April 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15tSLA_0evMmbg900
Gorgeous: Sporting the night's biggest fashion statement was Love Island Australia star Cassidy McGill, who turned heads in a revealing black outfit

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Daily Mail
Daily Mail

326K+

Followers

27K+

Posts

141M+

Views

Follow Daily Mail and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
KTVB

'Bridgerton's Simone Ashley, Charithra Chandran and More Stars Dazzle on the Red Carpet for Season 2 Premiere

The second season of Bridgerton is just days away from dropping, and we can't wait for another round of regency-era looks and love stories. The stars of the Netflix series hit the red carpet in their finest of modern wears during the show's season premiere in London Tuesday night and let's just say, they came to slay. From Simone Ashley to Shonda Rhimes and Charithra Chandran, nobody held anything back on the carpet. The only drawback was a missing Nicola Coughlan, who had to miss the premiere after testing positive for COVID-19.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

The winner of 'the best Oscars dress of all time' has been revealed

The best Oscars dress of all time has been revealed - and the winner may surprise you. British marketplace OnBuy.com has revealed which celebrity's dress has been voted the best in an online survey. Jam-packed with the most iconic red carpet looks, ranked among the top ten were some of Hollywood’s most notorious leading ladies, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Mila Kunis, Nicole Kidman, and Charlize Theron.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Merchant
Person
Sammy Robinson
Person
Kyle Sandilands
Person
Lewis Black
SheKnows

Anne Hathaway Wore Spring's Hottest Color & Modeled Sexy Cut-Outs on the 'WeCrashed' Premiere Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Anne Hathaway has always had a flair for fashion and her style choice for the WeCrashed premiere on Thursday night in Los Angeles did not disappoint. The 39-year-old actress was right on-trend with the color and design of her dress for spring. Wearing a David Koma outfit, she looked absolutely stunning as the turquoise blue and black fabric draped her toned body. The left side of the outfit featured sexy cut-outs and revealed an attached black bra while the right side had a high slit showing off her gorgeous long legs. She accessorized the look...
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Sandra Bullock's Daughter Can't Wait to Go to a Red Carpet Premiere

When your mom is Sandra Bullock, there are certain things that come with the territory, like huge Hollywood red carpet events. Until now, Bullock's kids, son Louis and daughter Laila, haven't accompanied her to any of her big premieres — and it's about to change, sort of. Bullock said that Laila wants to hit the carpet like her megastar mom, but not all parties are aligned on that just yet.
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Dua Lipa's Orange Gown Has the Most Dramatic Thigh-High Slit

Dua Lipa is currently touring the world for her "Future Nostalgia" Tour, but she managed to find time to take a break. During her downtime in Phoenix, Lipa explored the rocky landscape and, of course, wore a multitude of stylish outfits along the way. Lipa posted a picture of herself...
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Lady Gaga Goes All Out Glam in Plunging Ralph Lauren Gown at the 2022 BAFTA Awards

Lady Gaga brought her signature Gaga-level glam to the 2022 BAFTA Awards. Gaga, 35, who is nominated for Leading Actress for her role as Patrizia Reggiani in the Ridley Scott's murder drama House of Gucci, commanded the red carpet in head-turning style, wearing a custom dark emerald green Ralph Lauren Collection gown. According to the brand, the show-stopping design took more than 150 hours to craft by hand and required 50 meters of velvet and silk taffeta to make.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Their Finest#Luxe Listings Sydney#Mafs#Bachelor
E! News

Nicole Kidman Literally Had a New Color Invented for Her Jaw-Dropping Oscars 2022 Look

Watch: Nicole Kidman Reflects on Playing Lucille Ball at Oscars 2022. Sorry Keith Urban, "Blue Ain't Your Color" does not apply to Nicole Kidman. The actress hit the red carpet ahead of the 2022 Oscars rocking a custom Giorgio Armani Privé light blue silk faille strapless bustier gown. Just how custom was the dress, though? As Nicole revealed during an exclusive interview with E! News, Armani created an entirely new color just for the garment.
CELEBRITIES
People

Married at First Sight Recap: AJ Vollmoeller and Stephanie Sersen on Future of Season 14's Couples

AJ Vollmoeller and Stephanie "Steph" Sersen met and wed on Married at First Sight's 8th season, which took place in Philadelphia in 2019. On Jan. 5, season 14 of Married at First Sight premiered on Lifetime, following five Boston-based couples as the reality of their newly-wed lives together sets in. Here, Vomoeller and Sersen give PEOPLE their recap of Wednesday night's episode.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WWD

All the Red Carpet Looks at the 2022 BAFTAs

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 BAFTAs are bringing together today’s biggest celebrities for the latest awards show this season. The British awards show takes place Sunday at London’s Royal Albert Hall with many celebrities coming together on the red carpet as the show hosts its first largely in-person ceremony since the start of the pandemic.More from WWDAll the Looks From the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards Red CarpetAll the Looks From the 2022 BAFTAs Red CarpetPhotos from Time's 2022 Women of the Year Red Carpet The show is hosted by actress Rebel Wilson. The 2022 BAFTAs also coincide with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
bravotv.com

Kandi Burruss Rocked the Chicest All-White Ensemble on the Red Carpet

Kandi Burruss put her best spring fashion on display while attending the 15th Annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood luncheon on March 24. The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member stunned while hitting the red carpet in a chic all-white ensemble. Kandi donned a fabulous suit from Alice + Olivia...
ATLANTA, GA
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Gives Victorian Style Inspiration a Punk Twist at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2022

Click here to read the full article. Paris Jackson arrived on the red carpet in style last night in Los Angeles for the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. The star stood tall in a high-neck brown dress with a high-low skirt. The brown set had a pleated skirt, which then tapered into a voluminous chocolate train that fell to the floor. The top of the ensemble was closed with a button on the side like a coat or blazer. The silhouette is almost Victorian-inspired and the asymmetry of the skirt is whimsical, bringing about a new and fun element to the overall...
LOS ANGELES, CA
POPSUGAR

Lady Gaga Shimmered at Every Turn in Dramatic Pre-Oscars Gown

Lady Gaga might have skipped the Oscars red carpet, but she's still set to present at the award show. The "House of Gucci" actor stopped by an Oscars viewing party hosted by the Elton John AIDS Foundation before making her way to the main event. In a Marilyn Monroe-inspired look, Gaga dressed in a strapless tulle gown in a gorgeous pale yellow shade. The dramatic number from Rodarte was adorned with tiny glittering sequins, which subtly sparkled at every turn.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Zendaya Is All Business in Cinched Hourglass Suit & Hidden Heels at ‘Vanity Fair’ Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Zendaya was all business at Vanity Fair’s Oscars 2022 afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Euphoria” star hit the red carpet at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in a sleek black Sportmax suit. Her ensemble featured a sharply cut blazer with a cinched hourglass silhouette, sharp lapels and double-breasted black buttons — as well as long matching trousers. Completing her look was a purple collared shirt and silky black tie. For added glamour, the actress donned a diamond lapel pin and stud earrings. When it came to shoes, Zendaya’s footwear...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

326K+
Followers
27K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy