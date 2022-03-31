'It's like having a super power': Holly Willoughby discusses her pride at being dyslexic and insists it's 'a real feather in my cap' after overcoming shame in her younger years

Holly Willoughby has spoken about her pride at being dyslexic, insisting it's 'a real feather in my cap and said she sees the learning condition as having a super power.

The TV presenter, 41, has previously said she was diagnosed with dyslexia 'quite late in life' and has praised her teachers with helping her overcome it at school.

And during Thursday's episode of This Morning, the star said she did not see the learning difficulty as a 'disability', adding: 'I think it makes me who I am.'

While discussing dyslexia with British entrepreneur, Sir Richard Branson, 71, who is also dyslexic, Holly said: 'I don’t see it as a disability at all, I see it as a real feather in my cap.

'I’m very proud of being dyslexic, I think it makes me who I am. I think half of the things I think that I’m actually quite good at in life are because I’m dyslexic.'

Sir Richard responded: 'I was so hopeless at school work that I decided aged 15 to leave school and do the things that I was interested in, and once I started putting my dyslexic thinking brain to things that I was interested in I started to excel at them.

'I think I was quite creative and great at getting a good group of people around me and motivating them well… and what I've realised over the years is being a dyslexic thinker is something that we should all be blessed with.'

He added: 'When parents are told that their child is dyslexic, they should rejoice and tell them that they will have a little bit of a difficult time at doing some of the fundamentals at school but they should be concentrating soon after that on the things that they are good at.'

However, while Holly is now proud to say she's dyslexic, she did not feel the same when she was younger.

What is dyslexia?

Dyslexia is a learning difficulty that can cause problems with reading, writing and spelling, but intelligence isn't affected.

1 in every 10 people struggle with the lifelong problem in the UK and the US.

People with dyslexia often have good skills in other areas, such as problem solving and creative thinking.

Signs of dyslexia include:

Confusing the order of letters in words

Reading and writing very slowly

Finding difficulty in carrying out directions, planning and organising

Having poor and/or inconsistent spelling

Forming letters the wrong way round (e.g. writing 'b' instead of 'd')

Finding it hard to understand written information

Source: NHS

She said she found her difficulties 'shameful' as a child during an episode of This Morning last year.

'For me, because I'm not very good at spelling, for years I felt shameful about that', the host reflected, before she revealed the turning point in her journey came when she went to college.

She opened up about how she struggled with her experience during her younger years, revealing: 'Dyslexia is such a broad spectrum, people have so many different forms of it.

'Yes, I'm dyslexic also and I had to find my own tool kit and for me it was finding somebody who understood this who could teach me how to access those tools because at school it wasn't really that well known then.

'I wouldn't write down in front of people because I didn't want them to see, but it doesn't bother me now that I can't spell.'

The media personality added that she was able to cope with the condition when she received advice in her late teens.

