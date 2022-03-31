ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

Walton Arts Center presents 17-Year-old piano phenom

By C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IXd5s_0evMmWDO00

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) —  A 17-year-old piano phenom will be in action when The Joey Alexander Trio takes the Walton Arts Center stage at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, as part of Walton Arts Center’s 10×10 Arts Series.

According to a press release, jazz musician Joey Alexander’s original music ranges far and wide stylistically, seamlessly incorporating influences from gospel, Latin music and more. Tickets are $10.

‘Hamilton’ debuts at Walton Arts Center

Joey Alexander is a renowned festival and concert-hall headliner, the youngest musician ever nominated for a Grammy Award in a jazz category, and a media favorite who’s earned a profile on “60 Minutes,” a front-page profile in The New York Times and other coverage.

Tickets can be purchased in-person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office weekdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., by calling 479-443-5600 weekdays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. or by visiting waltonartscenter.org .

All patrons will be required to wear a mask while inside Walton Arts Center. Information about additional safety protocols can be found at waltonartscenter.org.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
Community Impact Phoenix

Chandler Center for the Arts looks back at difficulties of last two years

Musician Sandra Bassett had to get back on stage. When the world sputtered to a halt in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the jazz vocalist was swimming in uncertainty—she said she did not know when she would be able to perform again and if the venues that once hosted her would ever reopen. ••Then in came the Chandler Center for the Arts with an opportunity for a virtual show, weeks after the initial two-week lockdown due to the virus had still not been lifted.
CENTER, TX
WWAY NewsChannel 3

CFCC Performing Arts presents “Our Leading Lady” at the Wilson Center

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College’s Fine and Performing Arts department will present this year’s spring production, “Our Leading Lady” by Charles Busch. CFCC students will take the Wilson Center Studio Theater stage April 21-23 and April 28-30 at 7:00 p.m. “Working on...
WILMINGTON, NC
Bangor Daily News

UMF Emery Community Arts Center presents spring piano concerts

FARMINGTON – University of Maine at Farmington music faculty members will be performing several spring piano concerts in the Performance Space in the Emery Community Arts Center on March 29 & 30, and April 14. The events are free and open to the public. According to current Covid protocol, masks are required in all inside University spaces.
FARMINGTON, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Piano#Latin Music#Jazz#Performing#Walton Arts Center#The New York Times#Waltonartscenter Org#Nexstar Media Inc
Chicago Defender

23 Year Old Grammy Nominated Artist Kingfish Talks the Blues

Kingfish has quickly become the defining blues voice of his generation. From his hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi to stages around the world, the now 22-year-old has already headlined two national tours and performed with friends including Vampire Weekend, Jason Isbell, and Buddy Guy (with whom he appeared on Austin City Limits). He was interviewed by Sir Elton John on his Apple Music podcast, Rocket Hour, and recently released a duet with Bootsy Collins. In January 2021, Ingram was simultaneously on the covers of both Guitar World and DownBeat magazines and graced the cover of Living Blues in late 2020. Rolling Stone declared, “Kingfish is one of the most exciting young guitarists in years, with a sound that encompasses B.B. King, Jimi Hendrix, and Prince.”
CHICAGO, IL
PopCrush

Top 15 Global First Dance Wedding Songs Revealed

What is the most popular first dance song at a wedding?. While there are still classic hits being played from the greats like Elvis Presley and Etta James, a new wave of musicians have begun to have their music immortalized in the form of weddings. Reassured pulled data from analyzing playlists for first dances at weddings in February of 2022.
THEATER & DANCE
thesource.com

Today In Hip Hop History: Cult Classic Hip Hop Film ‘Wild Style’ Debuted in Theaters 39 Years Ago

Wild Style is arguably the very first movie and one of the very few that shows the true essence of what Hip Hop is about. When Hip-Hop was being passed off as a fad that wouldn’t last beyond “Rapper’s Delight,” a vivid reenactment of the introduction of this artistic culture to the world was made. In 1983, film director and cultural artist Charlie Ahearn premiered the flick in Times Square, breaking records by selling out at all screenings for the three weeks it played.
HIP HOP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
The Boot

Lyle Lovett Announces His First Album in a Decade, ’12th of June’

Lyle Lovett is returning with his first new music in 10 years. A new album, 12th of June, is set for release on May 13. Produced by Lovett and Chuck Ainlay, the project features 11 tracks — a combination of originals, standards by Nat King Cole and Dave Frishberg, and an instrumental track by Horace Silver.
MUSIC
NPR

Watch Lido Pimienta in concert from World Cafe Live

As part of World Cafe's 30th anniversary, World Cafe presents a live video webcast concert with Lido Pimienta from World Cafe Live in Philadelphia on Saturday, April 2. The webcast will start at 9:30 p.m. ET. The Colombian Canadian electronic musician is currently on tour, performing material from her recent 2021 Polaris Prize-winning and Grammy-nominated album, Miss Colombia. Pimienta, an exciting live performer, was interviewed and performed on the Cafe in December 2020, and their music is regularly featured on the show.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
epicstream.com

f(x) Luna Confirms Broadway Debut With KPOP The Musical

F(x) Luna recently released her single, Madonna, before officially joining Broadway. f(x) Luna will finally reach Broadway through KPOP The Musical after her continuous success amid her girl group’s indefinite hiatus. While f(x) is yet to confirm its future to fans, Luna has been using all of her time...
MOVIES
American Songwriter

K-Pop Standout Luna Set for Debut on Broadway in ‘KPOP’ Musical

There’s a new K-Pop musical slated for this fall and at its center will be a star from the genre, Luna, who is set to make her Broadway debut in the project this fall. The new show, KPOP, is branded as a high-energy multimedia show bout pop stars from Korea. The show will begin previews on October 13 with an opening night slated for November 20 at Circle in the Square Theater.
THEATER & DANCE
UPI News

Cypress Hill doc shows band as 'beautiful trainwrecks'

March 31 (UPI) -- Showtime released the trailer for its documentary Cypress Hill: Insane in the Brain on Thursday. The movie premieres April 20 on Showtime. Cypress Hill is composed of Louis "B Real" Freese, Lawrence "DJ Muggs" Muggerud, Senen "Sen Dog" Reyes and Eric "Bobo" Correa. The band released its first self-titled album in 1991.
MOVIES
Frank Mastropolo

Jackie Wilson Said It Was 'Reet Petite'

Van Morrison Pays Tribute to His Musical Influences. In early 1972, Van Morrison went into San Francisco’s Pacific High Studios to record a song his band had performed only once before the session. It would appear on Saint Dominic’s Preview, Morrison’s sixth studio LP. The album comes roaring out of the gate with the tune: “Jackie Wilson Said (I’m in Heaven When You Smile).”
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
849K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy