Walton Arts Center presents 17-Year-old piano phenom
NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — A 17-year-old piano phenom will be in action when The Joey Alexander Trio takes the Walton Arts Center stage at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, as part of Walton Arts Center’s 10×10 Arts Series.
According to a press release, jazz musician Joey Alexander’s original music ranges far and wide stylistically, seamlessly incorporating influences from gospel, Latin music and more. Tickets are $10.‘Hamilton’ debuts at Walton Arts Center
Joey Alexander is a renowned festival and concert-hall headliner, the youngest musician ever nominated for a Grammy Award in a jazz category, and a media favorite who’s earned a profile on “60 Minutes,” a front-page profile in The New York Times and other coverage.
Tickets can be purchased in-person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office weekdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., by calling 479-443-5600 weekdays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. or by visiting waltonartscenter.org .
All patrons will be required to wear a mask while inside Walton Arts Center. Information about additional safety protocols can be found at waltonartscenter.org.
