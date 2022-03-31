Tomah police: Coach sexually assaulted student

TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) — The Tomah Police Department reported Thursday that a high school coach sexually assaulted a student.

According to a press release, Tomah police and the Tomah High School were notified Tuesday of “sexual conduct” between a coach and a student. Investigators say Tomah High School powerlifting coach Kaitlyn Sankey, 26, Elroy, Wis., had sexual contact with a 17-year-old student.

The Tomah Police Department referred charges of sexual assault of a child by a person who works with children and exposing genitals to both the Monroe and Juneau County District Attorney’s Offices.

Tomah police say this is an ongoing investigation and are asking anyone with information to contact Investigator Brittnay Westpfahl at 608-374-7418 or bwestpfahl@tomahpolice.com.

