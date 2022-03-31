ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maitland, FL

Woman on motorcycle crashes after weaving through traffic on I-4, troopers say

 1 day ago
Woman weaving through traffic injured in motorcycle crash, troopers say

A motorcycle crash blocked all lanes along Interstate 4 on Thursday morning.

Just before 8 a.m., the motorcyclist crashed near the I-4 express lanes eastbound entrance in Maitland.

According to witnesses, the motorcyclist was weaving in and out of traffic in the mainline of I-4 eastbound.

Troopers said the motorcyclist lost control after trying to avoid a slowing vehicle and struck the guardrail that separates the mainline and the express lanes.

Traffic was slowly getting by the crash.

The entrance ramp from the mainline to the express lane was closed for the investigation.

Trooper said the woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Check back with WDBO for updates.

