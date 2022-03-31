ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Country music star cancels concert to watch Final Four

By Nick Regina
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 2 days ago
Ball is life...even if you’re a country music star, apparently. Eric Church had a tour date set for Saturday, but there was one big problem -- Church’s beloved North Carolina Tar Heels are taking on arch rival Duke on the same day. So, Church did what any...

