TikTok’s Francesco LoPresti Dead at 24 After Cancer Battle: See GF’s Touching Tribute

Kaitlin Reagan/Youtube

Kaitlin Reagan gave an emotional speech to fans, thanking them for all their support amid Franceso LoPresti’s struggle with cancer.

Francesco LoPresti died on Monday March 21 at age 24 after a battle with cancer. The TikToker’s girlfriend Kaitlin Reagan told fans that he had passed away in a tearful video on Wednesday March 30. She revealed that she and his family were still processing his death. “I love you unconditionally and I feel so broken. I know you want everyone to know how much their love and support filled your life,” she wrote in the caption for the video. “Thank u for a true love story.”

@cescolopresti I love you unconditionally and I feel so broken. I know you want everyone to know how much their love and support filled your life, so please let his voice be heard. I promise to share your messages one day. You and I against the world forever. Thank u for a true love story.

Kaitlin told the fans how much they meant to the TikTok star, and thanked them for all their support. “I’m really sorry, because my goal was for you guys to watch him ring the bell, but the cancer took his life, and Francesco passed away on Monday March 21,” she said. “He loved you guys so much, and he loved everything that you guys did for him and just watching our videos and standing with us, and I thank you for that.”

The TikTok star shared that she’d be taking some time away from the app to grieve her boyfriend’s loss, but she also encouraged fans to celebrate Francesco’s life by re-watching their old videos. “It’s going to take some time for us to really comprehend that he’s not here anymore and to heal, but what I do ask is that you take the time to watch all the amazing videos we made in the past, because that’s what we have now, because they were so special. I’m going to be back. I’m just going to need some time, and everything I do moving forward will be for him. So thank you for being here, and don’t forget me. I’ll be back,” she said.

Kaitlin shared the sad news of Francesco’s death in a TikTok video. (Kaitlin Reagan/Youtube)

Francesco had been diagnosed with stage 3B testicular cancer when he was 17. The pair launched the beanie line Kaitxcesco, after Kaitlin said that she’d be wearing beanies to support him as he went through chemotherapy. Fans revealed that they also wanted to wear beanies to support Francesco, which represent “unity and strength,” per the website.