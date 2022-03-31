City of Bryan Update on WTAW

Last month I shared with you information about the open house being held to gather community feedback as we begin the process of creating the vision for Highland Village for the next ten years. The open house was held on Wednesday, February 23 – the day the second ice storm...
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The concept images for new, upgraded bridges at the City Course at Phillips Event Center in Bryan have been released. The design of the two bridges will be based on the current bridges at Travis Bryan Midtown Park:. The Bryan City Council approved the full plan...
A 2,500 acre slice of land will be the main topic of Aiken City Council's work session Monday. The property, known as the Brunswick Tract, was authorized for purchase by council in November 2020 and sits on Mason Branch Road north of I-20 and upstream from the city's Shaws Creek Water Treatment Plant.
GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis Commission held a special meeting this week discussing the streetscape, lighting projects and slips in the city. Commissioners Tony Gallagher, William (Bill) Thomas, Michael Fulks and William (Bill) Jenkins were present. During City Manager Dow Saunders’ report, slips in around the city have been noted...
The Stanwood City Council voted unanimously March 10 to work with Blueline Group — a land development consulting firm — to update the city’s comprehensive plan. Transpo Group, a transportation consulting firm, will also work with the city by providing transportation analysis. There are three planning phases....
